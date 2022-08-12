Shelagh Robertson case: Found not guilty by reason of insanity of Louis Thorold’s death

A retiree accused of causing the death of a five-month-old child has been found not guilty of insanity due to her undiagnosed dementia.

Shelagh Robertson, 75, was charged with causing the death by careless driving of Louis Thorold, who was killed when an oncoming van ran up the sidewalk and hit his pram.

The judges found that Ms Robertson’s dementia, which had gone undetected and untreated during the Covid pandemic, had affected her driving ability.

In an out-of-court statement today, Louis’ devastated parents, who had spent five years trying to have a baby before finally conceiving him through IVF, said they must “look ahead now” and ensure his legacy lives on through of their campaign to make roads safer for children.

On the Twitter page of the charity that started in Louis’s name, a statement read: “After 19 months of fear, we learned today that Louis was murdered by a driver who should not have been on the road. If you or a family member has any doubts about your driving skills, please don’t.’

Cambridge Crown Court learned that Ms Robertson was driving home on 22 January 2021 after shopping at Tesco in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, when she ran into the path of an oncoming van.

The collision with the van forced it onto the sidewalk where it hit and killed five-month-old Louis Thorold and his mother, Rachael Thorold, flew into the air.

The jury was shown dashcam images of the van, which showed: the driver swerved to avoid hitting Robertson’s Mazda after it made a sudden turn at an intersection.

The van, which was traveling under the speed limit, then hit Mrs Thorold and the pram that Louis was in, seriously injuring her and killing the baby.

Louis was pronounced dead at Addenbrooke’s Hospital shortly after the crash on January 22, 2021, while Racheal fractured her skull and fractured almost every bone on the right side of her body, including her cheekbone, several vertebrae, her pelvis, hip, arm and leg.

She was in a coma for ten days and drifted in and out of consciousness for the next 40 days.

Judge Mark Bishop told jurors that in order to return a special verdict of no-fault for insanity, they would have to be satisfied, given the likelihood that Robertson had dementia at the time and either didn’t know what she was doing or didn’t. knew what she was doing was wrong.

He said this “is not inclusive of not being able to concentrate for a while.”

The defendant, sitting next to her lawyer and a family member in the pit of the court, used a hearing loop to listen to the jury foreman and appeared expressionless as the verdict was handed down after the jury deliberated for just over seven hours.

Louis’ parents Chris and Rachael Thorold, who were sitting in the public gallery, looked down at the floor as Mr. Thorold shook his head.

Mr Thorold said in a statement out of court: “Louis Thorold was the sweetest, happiest, happiest and most beautiful baby,” he said.

“He was perfect of us. He was our life, he still is. We love, adore and cherish him.

“Every moment we had with Louis was so special. We loved every second. Louis only knew love and hugs before he was murdered by Shelagh Robertson.

“Louis’ future and all its potential stolen, a life sentence for us, his family, our community and anyone who hears this story.”

He said Louis’s legacy will live on through a road safety foundation established in his name.

“We have to look ahead now,” he said.

“Louis wouldn’t want us to be sad or give up. Louis will live on. His legacy will be that one day no one will have to deal with the death of a child on British roads.

‘The Louis Thorold Foundation has already achieved so much, but this is just the beginning. Our message is simple: no child should die on Britain’s roads.

‘The technological systems and approaches are there to eliminate all road deaths. But they require leadership and courage from those we choose to make a difference.”

James Leonard, defensively, said in his closing speech that it was “clear” that Robertson’s driving style “was below the standard of a reasonable and competent driver.”

But he said that due to her dementia, Robertson was “ill-equipped to negotiate the intersection” and that she was not aware of this because she was undiagnosed at the time.

Prosecutor David Matthew said in his closing speech that he had no doubts that Ms Robertson had “some form of dementia” in January 2021, but wondered how bad it was at the moment.

Adam Zeman, professor of cognitive or behavioral neurology at the University of Exeter, had presented a report on Ms Robertson to the jury.

He said she had “dementia most likely caused by Alzheimer’s disease in a somewhat atypical presentation.”

Prof. dr. Zeman added that Ms. Robertson would “be at great risk of getting confused at that intersection” and that a possible outcome of the confusion would be that she would be looking the wrong way.”

He added: “It’s a difficult intersection for the average sane driver.”

Prof Zeman said: ‘Some dementias are diagnosed relatively late because the features are rather subtle.

“The time her problems got more serious coincided with the pandemic, so there would have been fewer opportunities for face-to-face contact than usual.”

The jurors were shown an MRI scan of the defendant’s brain, which Prof. Zeman said showed ‘shrinkage’ of a part of the brain associated with memory and language.

He said if he had a patient with the ‘difficulties’ he saw in Ms Robertson, he would ‘immediately advise them not to drive’.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, of the Road Police Unit, said: ‘This was an extremely tragic and sad incident and our deepest condolences go out to Louis’ family.

“However, we have conducted a thorough and exhaustive investigation, but regardless of the verdict, Louis will never return and his family will have to live with that for the rest of their lives.

“However, it is a stark reminder of how important it is for anyone who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle to be competent and able to drive safely.

“I would urge anyone concerned about a family member or friend and their driving ability to speak up, discuss your concerns with your loved one or speak to your GP who can raise their concerns to the DVLA.”

Mr. and Mrs. Thorold have established a charitable trust in their son’s name: the Louis Thorold Foundation.

It aims to eradicate the deaths of children among pedestrians by improving road safety and forcing drivers over the age of 70 to undergo regular retests.