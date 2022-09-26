Shein shopper left hysterical after £13 crochet dress she ordered looks more like a crop top

<!–

A woman was surprised after ordering what she thought was a knee-length dress from Shein – but when it arrived it was a crop top that barely covered her tummy.

Tori Walker, 25, from North Shields, bought a £13.49 crochet beach dress for her holiday to Thailand with fiancé Ben Nelson, 27.

The online photo showed an olive-colored dress with long tassels that covered the model’s thighs and reached to her knees.

So Tori was surprised when the package arrived and the garment was actually more of a crop top – barely covering her belly button, even though she’s six feet.

The administrative assistant said the so-called dress looked more like a string shopping bag.

The dress as pictured on the website appears as a knee length item with long tassels that extend beyond the knees

In real life: When the ‘dress’ arrived, however, it wasn’t exactly what Tori (pictured) expected – and looked more like a crop top than a dress

‘Just so funny’: Tori says she kept smiling when she took the garment out of the bag because it was so different from the picture on the website

Tori said, “It was just so funny. It’s really short and hilarious. When I took it out of the bag I was so confused.

‘I just had to laugh about it. I thought, “Uh, that’s short,” so I tried and thought, “No…”

“I’ve looked at the reviews and people’s photos resemble the website. So I just kept laughing because how does mine look so different? It’s literally like a crop top.

“I’m kind of smoking because it’s also of poor quality with threads hanging on it, and because I was really excited and happy when I ordered it and I thought it would look really nice.

‘I thought it would fit very well with a holiday in Thailand.

‘I don’t have time to replace him now. I expect to wear it just once for fun, but with a top underneath.’

She bought it on September 11 and it arrived on September 22.

The dress was advertised for £13.49, but Tori used a discount code and paid £10.12.

Tori said she contacted Shein customer service.

After contacting Shein about the unexpected measurements of the garment (pictured), Tori received a message saying: “Our sincere apologies for the trouble we brought you.”

She said she doesn’t think she got the wrong item because the bag had the matching product key.

The team replied, offering her another cover-up or a refund, explaining that she could keep the original garment.

The message read: “Our sincere apologies for the trouble we have caused you.

“I have now reported this to our warehouse department and I can be sure that we will do our best to improve our product inspection so that we can offer you a more pleasant shopping experience in the future.”

Shein has been contacted for comment.