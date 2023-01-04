Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hopeful his side can pull off FA Cup upset against Newcastle

<!–

Darren Moore hopes Sheffield Wednesday can continue their unbeaten run and make a massive kill at Newcastle United this weekend.

The 48-year-old, who played 100 games for the Hillsborough side last week, has led to second place in League One on Wednesday with an eye firmly on promotion.

They had an impressive 2022, amassing 97 points over the calendar year and scoring 104 goals in all competitions, indeed only Manchester City surpassed them in the top four divisions.

Eddie Howe’s side are also in phenomenal form, but Moore hopes the Owls can extend their unbeaten run

Moore will take inspiration from Cambridge United’s 1-0 beating of the Magpies around this time last year, when Joe Ironside’s attack sent Howe’s side crashing out of the FA Cup.

Undefeated in 13 games and 14 clean sheets, Moore’s team are eager to put on a good display of themselves when they take on Eddie Howe’s high-flying side in front of a sold-out Hillsborough at tea time on Saturday.

Monday’s sweeping 5-0 victory over Cambridge has done little to dampen the excitement at the Steel City, although Moore has typically tried to play down expectations.

“My focus is on Sheffield Wednesday, what happens elsewhere is not our concern,” said Moore. “We’re just focused on making sure we’re giving the best version of ourselves.

“I just want to thank you because everyone played a part in that record and numbers,” Moore added. “It has been a wonderful calendar year, but we want to continue on the same footing in 2023.

“It’s nice to be in the top two, it’s where we want to be. Am I happy with that? Yes. Am I satisfied with that? No why? Because we can get better, we have to get better as the season progresses and the way to do that is to work hard on the training pitch and take that work into matches.’

Only Manchester City to score more goals in 2022 than Sheffield Wednesday’s 104 in the top four divisions

Moore’s experience and calm personality have paid off, especially with the man-management work he’s provided with striker Michael Smith.

The 31-year-old struggled in front of goal before Christmas with a four-game goal goal, but a pep talk from Moore before their game with Port Vale last week revived his confidence.

He scored two against Vale and then added another brace against Cambridge to take his season tally to 11. The Wallsend-born striker is now enjoying the prospect of an FA Cup tie against his boyhood club Newcastle.

“I had a conversation this week, me and Smudger, where I said now is your time to score. I didn’t predict that he would score two though!’ Moore laughed.

Smith, who came through the famous local Boys Club which produced talents such as Alan Shearer and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, said: ‘The cup magic is still there for me. I remember watching it as a kid with my dad, finals at the old Wembley and Cardiff. It was a rite of passage, coming from where I come from [being part of the Boys Club]. I’ve never had a trial at Newcastle, but I’m not bitter or anything!

‘I’ve never managed to get to St James’ Park as a player – often as a Newcastle fan. It would be nice to do that before I retire.’