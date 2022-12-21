Sheep continue recovery after being rescued in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, NY (NEWS10) — Dozens of sheep rescued from an Ulster County farm are still recovering. The animals, confiscated in late autumn, have experienced a slew of health problems, including malnutrition, parasites and hoof disease.

Forty neglected sheep rescued in Hudson Valley



37 sheep and 11 lambs now live happily at Catskill Animal Sanctuary, a dramatic turnaround from the state they were in when they first arrived at the organization.

“This amazing team of people worked around the clock to give them enough weight, keep them warm, treat them for worms, and treat their hoof ailments,” said Kathy Stevens, founder and director of the shelter.

The concern began when a few sheep were found wandering along State Route 32, with shelter staff noting that the animals looked malnourished. Stevens said they had received numerous calls about sheep on the road and had continued to return them to the local farm they came from.

“One time when it happened we noticed the sheep were disturbingly thin, most of them were limping, one was limping along on three legs,” she explained.

Stevens contacted the Ulster County SPCA, which launched an investigation. The SPCA gave the farmer a month to improve the health of the animals. After a month, Stevens says the animals’ health deteriorated, prompting the district attorney to intervene.

“My primary goal was the safety of these animals, I never wanted these animals to go back to him,” said Felicia Raphael, head of the OM’s animal cruelty unit.

Raphael negotiated the surrender of the animals: “He would be monitored by the SPCA for six months, he will receive a non-criminal injunction if he complies with SPCA monitoring, and he relinquishes ownership and any interest in the sheep.”

40 animals were taken from the farm, but unfortunately three died within days of arriving at the sanctuary. Another spent more than a month at Cornell being treated for a hoof condition.

Others still have health issues, some of which are visibly limping, but Stevens is optimistic: “We’re pretty confident we’ve made it through the worst and they’ll be fine.”

The shelter also has 11 adorable new animals, including lambs, all born after their mother was rescued.

“The babies were quite developed and we weren’t sure if the mothers were getting enough nutrition and even surviving the birthing process itself, but we had each mother give birth to really healthy babies,” says Annie Motter, Healthcare Manager at The Refuge.

The district attorney says they will continue to monitor the farmer to make sure they comply with the SPCA.