Shedding light on more efficient ways to breed cassava

A member of the cassava breeding team at the National Crops Resources Research Institute in Uganda scans sliced ​​cassava roots with a portable near-infrared spectrometer. They measure the dry root matter, which partly determines the quality of the cassava. Credit: Jenna Hershberger



Crop breeders are always looking for ways to improve a crop. They know that even small differences in quality and quantity can mean big differences in profits for farmers. So by making the breeding process faster and cheaper, they are more likely to be successful.

A popular cash crop in Nigeria that breeders are working to improve is cassava. Like a sweet potato, it has tuber roots. It may look like a sweet potato on the outside, but most cassava is white on the inside. Cassava roots contain a lot of carbohydrates. In Nigeria (and most of Africa), most cassava is grown for food, not for sale to industrial processors. Farmers in Southeast Asia and South America mainly grow cassava for industrial purposes.

Root quality is an important determinant of the success of new cassava varieties. Unfortunately, some root quality traits can be difficult and time consuming to measure. When breeders determine the quality of cassava roots, the “dry matter content” is extremely important. This is the percentage of the root that is not water. The problem is that measuring the dry matter content of the root is a difficult and time-consuming process.

Jenna Hershberger, a researcher at Clemson University, has teamed up with IITA staff in Nigeria to test a handheld device called a spectrometer to see if it can accurately measure this important indicator of quality. They published their results in The Plant Phenome Journala publication of the Crop Science Society of America.

“There are many trade-offs to be made when conducting a breeding program,” Hershberger says. “Reducing the amount of labor involved in measuring quality traits could mean focusing more on other aspects of the breeding program, including increasing the number of plants that can be screened. mean that growers deliver improved varieties more efficiently.”

Root dry matter is traditionally measured by weighing root pieces before and after they are oven dried. While this method is accurate, it’s time-consuming and labor-intensive when processing roots from an entire field trial, she notes.

To speed up this process, the researchers explored the use of an inexpensive handheld near-infrared spectrometer. In their research, they have successfully developed and tested this new method for predicting root dry matter content. The new method will also reduce the number of samples that need to be dried in an oven.

Using a spectrometer can save about an entire week of work for two to three people during a field trial, Hershberger says. In addition, the spectrometers connect to smartphones via Bluetooth to enable streamlined data collection.

A spectrometer works by emitting a pulse of light. The light hits the surface of the cassava root and is reflected back. The unique properties of the cassava influence the exact light pattern that is reflected. Researchers can use math to build and use statistical models that teach the reflection patterns and what they mean. This helps them predict the dry matter content of the root in cassava.

“We used statistical models to relate the patterns of spectral reflection to root dry matter content for 10 field trials of cassava,” explains Hershberger. “For all of our trials, we coupled traditional property measurements to spectra from our portable spectrometer. We then trained and tested models with different subsets of this dataset. This helped us get an idea of ​​how well the models could predict dry matter content when provided alone. of spectra.”

Through their work, they discovered that the environment in which the cassava grows is important to include in the model. The best models must be trained with samples from a wide range of growing conditions and must be updated.

“This new method isn’t one-and-done,” Hershberger says. “A single scan with a spectrometer can be used to predict many different traits. However, a separate model must be trained for each combination of traits and crops. Models must be tested for accuracy in every breeding program and routinely updated to ensure continued success.” to ensure .”

“I’m passionate about nutritional security,” she says. “I see plant breeding as one of the best ways to work on this. Cassava is a staple crop for hundreds of millions of people, so if we can improve cassava, we could potentially have a huge impact.”

