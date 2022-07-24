She-Hulk’s new trailer shows the importance of spandex and yoga

The next big Marvel series on Disney Plus is She-Hulk — and at Comic-Con tonight, Marvel Studios gave a fresh take on the show. The new trailer has a decidedly more light-hearted tone than the first, with Bruce Banner explaining the importance of both spandex and yoga when you’re a giant superhero. But it’s also going to be a legal drama and, of course, features some cameos from elsewhere in the Marvel movie universe.

The trailer was released during an SDCC panel also detailing the future of Phase 5 of the MCU, which featured films like Sheet, Captain America: New World Orderand Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3alongside Disney Plus series such as the second season of Loki. Elsewhere on SDCC, Marvel also showed its animated slate, including a new trailer for I am tall and more details about Spider-Man: Freshman Year and X Men ’97.

She-Hulkmeanwhile, is coming to the streaming service on August 17.