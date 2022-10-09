‘She-Hulk’s Intelligencia Is the Scariest MCU Villain Yet

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for: She-Hulk: Lawyer Episode 8.All this time we wondered if Titania (Jameela Jamil) was the great evil at She-Hulk: Lawyer, and it turns out that the real villain is bigger and worse than we could have imagined. Forget Thanos, the most terrifying major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a secret organization called Intelligencia. We knew they were bad news when they were first mentioned as a “hateful male baby” group, but they’re way more violent than expected — and they’re having a vendetta against Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).





When we first hear about Intelligencia on She-Hulkseems like a typical clickbait website full of memes and weird videos, like the one uploaded from Mister Immortal (David Pasquesic) regenerating fatal accidents. But when Jen’s colleague Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) and Jen’s paralegal/best friend Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) dig a little, they find a seedy side to the website – Intelligencia has an entire section dedicated to hating on She-Hulk. There have been calls to cancel She-Hulk over unsubstantiated claims that she is a misogynist, as well as demeaning comments about her intelligence. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the members of Intelligencia start making death threats against Jen. Why? Oh I don’t know, they’re just tired of hearing about her (that’s a real message on the Intelligencia website).

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

At first, Mallory wipes them off as trolls, but Nikki warns Jen about Intelligencia. It doesn’t bother Jen, and she’s very busy. This is where the scary part starts. The moment Jen finds out about Intelligencia, she’s on Cloud 9 with her new beau, Josh Miller (Trevor Salter). He knows exactly what to say to her and is pretty much Mr. Perfect. Josh had met at Jen’s old friend’s wedding, where everyone generally hated Jen, and Josh was the only shining light on the event, funny, charming, and willing to go at Jen’s pace. But after a long-awaited night together, Josh disappears – because it turns out he’s actually HulkKing, the leader of Intelligencia. He had pushed his way into Jen’s life for nefarious purposes. He was after Jen’s DNA and had unleashed the Wrecking Crew to ambush her. But what he ends up doing is much, much worse. Burn in hell, Josh!

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 7’s Twist Ending Explained

The scary thing about how Intelligencia is presented in the show is that the group reflects reality. The memes and posts Mallory and Nikki scroll through echo the comments many women, people of color and the queer community have endured in real life, especially in online spaces. And it’s not just people in the public eye who are targeted; everyone’s fair game online, and unfortunately minority communities bear the brunt of this hatred. Recently, several female journalists in Canada were targeted by coordinated, online attacksand after years of targeted harassment of the trans community, Kiwi Farms was eventually removed from the internet.

Every villain has a motivating factor. Usually it is greed, lust or power. But rampant prejudice is a whole new level of rogue. HulkKing and his ilk simply hate Jen for being a woman who exists and who proudly and vocally lives her best life as a lawyer and superhero. And they are allowed to roam the internet without supervision and repercussions.

The particularly unnerving part of Intelligencia is that they are insidious, they prey on people’s insecurities – whether it be their own members’ unjustified fears for the existence of women, or in Josh’s case, he feeds on Jens insecurities about failing romance – and they use technology to take their goals down. Josh ghosting Jen was bad enough, but he goes on to humiliate Jen on her big day. At the Female Lawyer of the Year awards ceremony, Jen’s speech is interrupted by screenshots of data on her phone, usually photos of Captain America (or rather, his derrière). Josh copied it from her phone without Jen’s knowledge. Josh has also made a video of himself and Jen together (again without her permission!) and the video will be played during the ceremony, on a giant screen, in front of Jen’s parents, her co-workers and her peers. This delves into the realm of revenge porn, which has a devastating impact on victims. It’s so unnecessarily cruel to do, and we know that Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), despite all the damage he inadvertently caused, he has not faced this type of sexual harassment.

Image via Disney+

She-Hulk: Lawyer creator and head writer Jessica Gao said she would like to bring life experiences of different women to the show, and the result is a series that looks at the many ways women have to navigate an openly bigoted society — online and offline. The creative team took inspiration, if you can call it that, from real comments made by men online about the show before it even aired, and Intelligencia’s evolution from losers on the internet to a tangible threat to Jen is an analogy of how often the rulers dismiss trolls and comments online without addressing how doxxing and death threats can meet real people.

Intelligencia may have started as a joke, but that’s what makes them a particularly powerful villain. No one took them seriously, not because they pose no danger, but because authorities often don’t recognize hate speech online as real threats. You can kill Thanos, but hatred and prejudice don’t disappear overnight. By the end of Episode 8, Jen becomes so enraged by Intelligencia’s actions that she literally starts destroying everything, scaring the people around her. She looks like a monster, but all she does is fight back. Intelligencia effectively discredited Jen, even though they were the ones who pushed her to the limit and caused her to lose control of her anger, which is a completely normal reaction to extremely stressful situations. The group probably did this in hopes of ending her career not only as She-Hulk, but also as Jennifer Walters, the attorney. If that’s not a mean thing to do, then what is?

She-Hulk: Lawyer premieres new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.