She-Hulk episodes will debut on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays

She-Hulk: Lawyer will now debut a day later than previously anticipated, shifting to Thursday air dates instead of the typical Wednesday premieres for Disney Plus shows. She-Hulkstarring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, will begin streaming on August 18, and new episodes will stream on Thursday, Disney announced.

Disney Plus shows originally aired on Fridays, but the company has moved Loki until Wednesday and, shortly after, said other original series would also premiere on Wednesday. But She-Hulk’s shift isn’t the first time Disney has moved things; the company has changed Obi-Wan Kenobis premiered on a Friday, but airs subsequent episodes on Wednesdays. And next month Disney plans to debut To grow up and Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory on Thursday, September 8, while the new Disney Plus exclusive season of Dancing with the stars will be broadcast on Monday 19 September.

Disney isn’t the only streamer experimenting with its release models. Netflix used to be known for dropping entire seasons of a show at once, but has recently split shows like Arcane and Stranger Things 4.