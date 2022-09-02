She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany discusses Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo on the show

Seeing Megan Thee Stallion twerking on a Marvel television show isn’t something many fans expected.

But the audience of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw just that at the end of the third episode, which was released on Thursday, September 1.

The star of the show, Tatiana Maslany, shared how excited she was to twerk with the Savage rapper.

“That’s why you take a big Marvel gig,” she joked in an interview with Weekly entertainment. “That’s why you do it.”

Megan’s cameo came about because of a storyline in which an ego maniac named Dennis, played by Drew Matthews, is conned by a shape-shifter posing as the Sweetest Pie singer.

During the trial, the court rules in Dennis’ favor, and Megan, watching the proceedings in the stands, says, “That’s right, there’s only one Megan Thee Stallion!”

The show’s lead writer, Jessica Gao, said Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo was a huge asset to the show.

“We didn’t even know we could dream this big,” she admitted. “When we wrote the script, all we knew was that we needed a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful and very beautiful. But we didn’t know if it was going to be an actress, a model or a musician. And depending on who it was, we knew we’d probably have to adapt the story a bit to whoever we ended up casting.’

Jameela Jamil, who plays influencer supervillain Titania on the show, recommended Megan for the role.

Director Kat Coiro called Maslany the world’s biggest Megan fan. Once that name came up, no one else was there.’

Coiro also said that Megan is a huge fan of Marvel, and she quickly signed up for the cameo.

Maslany’s character Jennifer Walters also twerked with Megan at the end of the episode, and Coiro had to tell the cameramen to focus on a sensitive area.

“I kept telling them to tilt the camera down — get the ass,” she laughed. “Their response was to stay face-to-face, and I was like, ‘Down, down, down!’

Cast member Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Walters’ best friend Nikki on the show, said she was impressed with Maslany’s twerking ability.

“Because Tatiana knows how to twerk so well, her a** can now replace the most iconic Marvel a** out there,” citing a recurring joke about Chris Evans’ Captain America and his behind.

Maslany admitted that she really is a super fan, saying, “I just tried not to cry, I was so excited. But I’ve been preparing all my life. I’ve been watching Megan’s videos since she came out, and when I saw her onstage, I was done my hours.’

Megan announced her casting in a cover story for The Cut of New York Magazinewhich was published Monday.

‘When I look at’ [Queen Latifah and Ice Cube]it inspires me to go beyond just music,” Megan told the magazine.

“I don’t feel like I’m just going to be an actress. I have the feeling that I will also become a director and also a producer.’

Stallion (née Pete) made her acting debut with guest-starring roles as her own rap alter ego Tina Snow on the August 7 episode of Starz of Starz’s strip club drama series P-Valley.

“My alter egos were people I had to be at the time to be like my armor, like my shield,” Her hitmaker explained.

“I had to be Hot-Girl Meg then. I had to be Tina Snow then. I had to be Megan Thee Stallion then. I love [my new album Traumazine] because I feel like it’s me talking. It’s just Megan. I don’t have to be someone else.’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases a new episode every Thursday on Disney+. The first season will run for nine episodes and will end on October 13.