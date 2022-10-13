‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Finale Review: There’s Meta, and Then There’s This

With so many plot points to juggle in the finale of She-Hulk: Lawyer, it was a mystery how that would be packaged satisfactorily, especially with – as of now – no news of a season 2 on the horizon and only a standard 35-minute runtime. While events came to a natural end, the meta-legal comedy took things to an even more meta level, not so much by breaking the fourth wall as by Hulk. But did it work? Kind of.





Rather than an “earlier”, the episode starts with a fairly close remake of the 1978 intro The Incredible Hulk series that serves to catch up with the audience before cutting through to Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is now in Emil Blonsky’s (Tim Roth) old prison cell. She will soon have a visit from Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry), Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), and Pug (Josh Segarra), telling her that the priority right now is not to prosecute those who released Jen’s private information — including a sex tape that I’m not sure was made — but instead to deal with the charges against Jen herself. . Mallory tells her that the DA will drop all charges on the condition that she wears an Inhibitor permanently, which Jen agrees to.

Because a woman just doesn’t go to jail and expects to keep her fine corporate job, Jen is fired from GLK&H and forced to give up her cute apartment to go back to her parents (Mark Linn Baker and Tess Malis Kincaid). She’s down, but not out, as she and Nikki begin to figure out a way to find out who exactly is behind Intelligencia and the HulkKing pseudonym. Jen wants to sue them legally, Nikki is willing to take them down “any way he can”, and of the two, Nikki’s approach feels all the more satisfying.

Although Jen takes steps to find out who exactly derailed her life, she still has to clear her head and leaves in the middle of the night for Blonsky’s meditation retreat, where she hopes to stay for a few days. Back at the office, Nikki uploads an embarrassing college video of Jen to Intelligencia, not because she’s secretly behind it, but because she hopes to lure one of the site users and let them slip. The video turns out to contain enough ammunition that she is immediately embraced by the community and invited to a meeting. Since they assume she’s a “bro,” she persuades Pug to go with her so she can send him undercover. At the Intelligencia meeting, the room is filled with every shade of stereotypical men who feel powerless enough by the mere existence of women that he would use the word “women” in an unironic way. The tone and vocabulary used by all men are familiar to any woman who has had to inhabit a public space, and it was very endearing to see how horrible Pug was throughout the whole thing. The bar is on the floor and yet Pug is the only man in the room who managed to clear it.

In typical sitcom fashion, our two plots collide when it turns out that the lodge hosting the event is on Blonsky’s property, and Blonsky — in Abomination form — has been invited as a guest speaker. I wasn’t prepared for how upset I would think Blonsky actually agreed with the Intelligencia bros, although it seemed to his credit that he wasn’t completely clear about their ethos, thinking they just needed a motivational speaker had. Things come to a head when Jen and Nikki storm into the room separately. Todd reveals his grand plan to steal Jen’s blood so that he can “earn” powers she could only have, and inject himself, turning him into a Hulk. bruce (Mark Ruffalo) arrives to fight Abomination, thinking he’s attacking Jen, and Tatiana (Jameela Jamil) comes in through the wall, ready to fight too.

The utterly chaotic climax is interrupted by Jen, who argues that this is impossible what the audience wants. It’s at this point that the show goes from winking at the fourth wall to a She-Hulk-sized hole in it. Jen exits her series via the Disney+ main menu and goes to one of the Marvel: Assembled documentaries, which gives her access to the writer’s room for her series.

There, the writers tell her that they are following a formula and that any problems she may have must be solved with KEVIN (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus), an AI brain responsible for Marvel’s formula. Jen points out that most Marvel series end in a repetitive way, and she convinces KEVIN to rewrite the ending to her satisfaction, which he eventually does. They bypass the entire climactic fight and instead end up with Blonsky taking responsibility for turning into the Abomination by agreeing to return to prison, and Todd and the other Intelligencia bros being taken away by the police.

With so little time to wrap up the plot, I found myself getting frustrated with the extensive digression into the “real” world outside of the show. Objectively speaking, I understand this is a logical leap for a show that is all about breaking the fourth wall. From a writer’s point of view, if you want to increase the stakes as well as the joke, that’s certainly an effective way to do it. But what’s so frustrating about it is whether you like it or not, the big showdown is what the entire season was written about, especially where Todd is concerned.

No doubt things were settled with Titania in episode 7, “The Retreat”, when Jen defeated her in a fistfight. If she had to appear in the final at all, it would have been enough for her to be there to support Jen in a “nobody messes with my nemesis but me” sort of thing. KEVIN states that Bruce’s presence at the end was necessary to explain where he’d been, but it’s not like this is the last time we’re going to see him. It’s been 14 years since one project turns into the next. Why the sudden concern about wrapping up the plots of characters we know we’ll see again later? I certainly didn’t expect him to return in this series.

But then there’s Todd. Does he still have a vial of her blood in his system? Was that whole plot point undone? I certainly hope not, because then we lose the whole motivational drive for the second half of the season, just like Josh’s (Trevor Salter) actions are still bad for me. Jen seems content that Todd will get justice for what he did to her. Call me a fourth-wall-breaking cynic, but the criminal justice system so rarely punishes men for this kind of crime that I doubt even in fiction he’ll be gone long. I know Jen wanted to do things her way, but I wish his smug face had been slapped at least once before he was taken away. Hit Josh too, while you’re at it.

The episode, aptly titled “Whose Show Is This?” ends happily with the focus in the right place. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) comes last minute to help, disappointed to realize he actually missed the fight – does he Do you want to hit Todd when no one else does? — but clearly still interested in Jen. Much to her delight, he decides to stay for a week and even comes to a family barbecue, where Bruce arrives with the announcement that he has been at Sakaar the whole time and introduces his son Skaar.

As a whole, She-Hulk thrived when it didn’t try to follow the MCU formula, like a legal comedy that happened to include a superhero. Yes, the cameos were great, but it was in branching out into a new genre that it felt freshest. At times when it stumbled into the predictable or the uncomfortably awkward, it felt so at odds with the lively tone of the rest that it felt a little odd for the entire episode. Without the really bizarre digression that I wish wasn’t necessary—nobody ever asked a male superhero to make their movie less predictable—the season finale was generally satisfying, and none of Jen’s plot points kept dangling. That said, now that we’ve got the origin story and identity crisis out of the way, my hopes for a season 2 remain high, with the caveat that if the series returns, it’ll be completely leaning into its legal procedural comedy vibe — without a visit to KEVIN

Rating: B+

She-Hulk: Lawyer Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.