She has some front! Neighbors star Nicky Whelan goes braless in steamy ‘shameless’ selfie

Australian actress Nicky Whelan showed off her incredible figure in a steamy late night selfie on Thursday.

The Neighbors star, 41, went braless in a silk tan shirt that opened partially to the waist, leaving her Instagram followers with a tease of what was underneath.

With a glamorous makeup look and slicked back hair, she wore two gold necklaces, one of which hung all the way to her stomach.

“Shameless selfie / London heat / late nights / love,” she wrote in the post alongside a love heart and fire emoji.

Earlier this year, the former Neighbors star sparked rumors that she has rekindled her romance with Frank Grillo.

She was back in the arms of the 56-year-old actor as they dined at BOA Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

She saw her lovingly place her hand on Frank’s thigh as he pulled her closer by putting his arm around her.

The pair were later seen sharing a kiss with a servant.

The couple previously ended their relationship after dating for about 18 months.

In November, Frank was asked by a photographer at Craig’s in West Hollywood if he was dating the Australian actress, and he said, ‘No, that’s over. I am single.’

Nicky married former NFL player Kerry Rhodes in October 2017, but they split six months later.

The blonde beauty famously played Pepper Steiger in Neighbors from 2006 to 2007.

She started a career for herself in Los Angeles, starring in films such as Hall Pass and The Wedding Ringer.

Nicky often talks about her passion for boxing and regularly shares photos and videos on Instagram.