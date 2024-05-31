She appeared on the hottest TV show of the ’70s. In this new image she is unrecognizable as she frowns. Who is she? (Also, can you believe she’s 78 years old?)

She was on the most popular television show of the 1970s that made her a global superstar.

This female-led series was so beloved that film versions of the show have been made over and over again.

But no one can replace the beauty and sex appeal of this pin-up.

Since being on that show, he has made many television movies and then created a successful clothing line that has made him a fortune.

The brunette bombshell still works the line to this day. In her free time, she hangs out with her two children and her doctor husband.

This Los Angeles resident still looks amazing today, as she was spotted in a new glamor photo for a secret project, but because she’s blonder and more wrinkled than ever, it’s hard to recognize her.

Who is she?

This is Jaclyn Smith from the hit private detective series Charlie’s Angels.

Smith has been able to stay young even though he is in his seventies.

And the Charlie’s Angels veteran, 78, showed her fans once again that she looks half her age when she shared a new Instagram post for her nearly 500,000 followers on Thursday.

The Rage Of Angels star said she had a secret session.

She was modeling a look that she sells at Nordstrom Rack under the name JS For Nordstrom Rack.

In 2022, Jaclyn also surprised fans with her youthful appearance.

She looked younger than her son, Gaston Richmond, 41, whom she had with her third husband, Anthony B. Richmond, 81. Her caption read, “My son shines.”

Jaclyn wore her highlighted hair down and was beautifully made up as she wrapped her arms around her son.

Her son seemed happy to be in his mother’s arms as he showed off his gray hair while wearing a gray t-shirt while at home in Beverly Hills.

Gastón has a career as a cameraman on television shows. He recently worked on the Party Of Five revival that came out in 2020.

Smith is seen far right with Farrah Fawcett, far left, and Kate Jackson, center, in Charlie’s Angels in 1976.

He has also worked behind the camera on the shows Shameless, Fresh Off The Boat, Hawthorne and Three Rivers.

Fans went wild over the picture as sharonyclarke2 said: “You guys look like brother and sister .”

Another said: “He’s handsome and you look very young.” Others commented how cute they looked together.

Jaclyn also has a daughter named Spencer Margaret, who is 36 years old and married to Fran Kranz.

She is a young looking lady: Smith looks YOUNGER than her son Gaston Richmond

Smith has remained very young even though it has been decades since she was a television model.

In February, clothing designer Jaclyn took to Instagram to share one of her tricks for staying young.

The brunette bombshell, who exercises regularly and practices yoga, said a green smoothie can work wonders.

Family connection: With Gaston, left, and his daughter Spencer Margaret, right, at the premiere of Charlie’s Angels 2: Full Speed ​​in 2003.

And the star even shared the recipe for her magical elixir.

‘Here’s a recipe for one of my favorite green smoothies!’ the star began.

‘It’s delicious and gives me a boost of energy! Ingredients: 1/2 cucumber 1/2 apple 1/4 lemon 1 stalk of celery 1 slice of ginger 1/4 cup spinach 1/4 cup kale Instructions: Add water to cover half of the ingredients and blend. Enjoy!’

In the clip, she wore a beige sweater with her hair down while adding flattering makeup while in the large white kitchen of her home.

And their white dog made a cameo in the background.

He even showed photos of his ingredients on the kitchen counter.

During the video, the Houston, Texas native talked about how she makes the delicious drink.

According to webmd, the “insoluble fiber in leafy greens helps food pass through the digestive system, reducing problems like constipation and bloating.”

‘It also helps strengthen bones, support immunity and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

“And green smoothies can also lower cholesterol and contribute to better heart health.”

This comes after Smith paid tribute to his former Charlie’s Angels co-star Tanya Roberts, who died in January after suffering a urinary tract infection.

Jaclyn was Kelly Garrett on the series which aired from 1976 to 1981 and has since become an iconic cult classic.

Gaston’s father is Anthony B Richmond, 79 years old. Jaclyn and Anthony were married from 1981 to 1989. She has been married to Dr. Brad Allen since 1997.

In 2017, Jaclyn, who did all 110 episodes of the show, said she had remained close to her co-star Cheryl Ladd, who played Kris Munroe for 87 episodes.

“We’re still close, but time goes by and there are cool things to replace it, but it’s a mix of things: It’s fun but at the same time it’s also, ‘Hey, wow, a lot of things have happened.’

“A lot of good things, but also some sad things: we went through Farrah’s illness and the passing of David Doyle.”

Farrah Fawcett, who played Jill Munroe, died in 2009 after a long battle with cancer.

David, who played Chief John Bosley, died in 1997.

Smith has an incredible work history. She rose to fame in 1976 on the hit series Charlie’s Angels which featured Farrah and Kate Jackson.

He has always had a great figure: First Season of Hellride in 1976

She was the only actress to remain on the series for all five years when the show came to an end in 1981.

The pinup went on to make several TV movies, including 1985’s Florence Nightingale and 1988’s Windmills Of The Gods.

He also got into fashion, designing clothes for K-Mart, which was unusual at the time. Since then she has maintained the line and expanded into bedding and furniture.

In 2003 he revisited Charlie’s Angels, appearing in the film with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. And she also appeared in director Elizabeth Banks’ latest film version, which was a box-office bomb.

Jaclyn was seen at the training scene.

Smith’s last television movie was Random Acts Of Christmas with Erin Cahill and Kevin McGarry.