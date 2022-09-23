‘She was 12 and I was 30’: Biden tells women in crowd at teacher’s union speech

President Joe Biden opened a Democratic National Committee speech with a teachers’ union on Friday with startling comments.

He pointed to a crowd member at the National Education Association and said, “You have to say hello to me. We go a long way back. She was 12, I was 30.’

The audience laughed before saying, “This woman has done me a lot.”

Later in the comments, he said, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart. Those of you who know me, no one ever doubts that I mean what I say, the problem is that sometimes I say everything I mean.’

It was the beginning of his speech in Washington DC, where he attacked MAGA Republicans and called GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s “Commitment to America” ​​policy plan “thin.”

The president also pledged to veto a Republican abortion ban if it came to his desk, saying the midterm elections are a choice between “hope, unity, optimism” and “division, fear, darkness.”

He celebrated the drop in gas prices by $1.30 a gallon and ramped up his assault on assault weapons.

“What the hell do you need an assault weapon for? It’s an assault weapon designed to kill people, to defend America, to defend people.”

President Joe Biden opened a Democratic National Committee speech with a teachers’ union on Friday with startling comments. He pointed to a crowd member at the National Education Association and said, “You have to say hello to me. We go a long way back. She was 12, I was 30′

“After everything we’ve tried to hold back and hinder progress over the past two years, House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy went to Pennsylvania and unveiled what he calls a ‘commitment to America,'” Biden said. “That’s a thin set of policy goals with a limited amount of detail that he says Republicans will pursue if they regain control of Congress.”

“Over the course of nearly an hour, here are a few things we haven’t heard,” Biden continued. “We haven’t heard him talk about the right to choose. We didn’t hear him mention Medicare. We didn’t hear him mention Social Security.’

Biden also mocked McCarthy for suggesting he would “restore confidence in elections.”

Kevin McCarthy says with a straight face that MAGA Republicans are going to restore confidence in our election. As we say in my faith, “Bless me, Father, for I have sinned,” he said to the crowd.

What McCarthy was talking about, Biden said, was preserving constitutional freedom.

‘That sounds good. I’m in favor of doing that too, we all are,” the president said. “But look what they actually did.”

“The MAGA Republicans just cheered and embraced the first Supreme Court decision in all of our history, the first in all of our history, which simply did not fail to preserve a constitutional liberty, it actually took away a fundamental right that had been granted.” by the same court for so many Americans – the constitutional right to choose,” Biden emphasized.

Later in the comments, he said, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart. Those of you who know me, no one ever doubts I mean what I say, the problem is sometimes I say everything I mean

Republicans from all walks of life have embraced the Dobbs decision — which quashed the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case and threw abortion laws back to the states.

There has been some debate among Republicans — especially after GOP Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide 15-week prohibition law — about whether or not to try to ban abortion at the federal level or keep it at the state level.

“If they win Congress, I’ll veto,” Biden said of the Graham abortion ban bill.

McCarthy’s Commitment to America mentions preserving the rights of the unborn, but while acting with other GOP lawmakers in Monongahela, they don’t put their abortion policy front and center.

Instead, McCarthy promised that the first bill passed by a majority of the House of Representatives would be to “revoke 87,000 IRS agents” — a figure Republicans pulled from a Treasury Department assessment of how many IRS employees could be hired using the $80 billion credit in the Inflation Reduction Act, to spark opposition to the bill.

“And finally, with a straight face, Kevin McCarthy says MAGA Republicans will restore confidence in our election,” Biden continued. “As we say in my faith, ‘Bless my father, for I have sinned.’ To recover? Restore confidence in our elections?’ said the president with a chuckle.

“MAGA Republicans refused to accept the results of the 2020 election,” he added.

Biden also hinted that the MAGA brand, in line with former President Donald Trump, was not strong in general elections.