Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer sees the Zachary Levi-portrayed superhero taking on ancient deities

The new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released Saturday at Comic-Con in San Diego.

The trailer teases an action-packed comedic story about a bunch of teenagers, led by Billy Batson, who turn into superheroes when they say the word ‘Shazam’.

Zachary Levi reprises his role as the wimpy crime fighter who, with the help of his friends, will face off against ancient gods, including Lucy Liu’s Kalypso and Helen Mirren’s Hespera.

The latter explains why they have come to wreak havoc, telling him, ‘Children have stolen the power of ALL the gods! This is very personal, Billy.’

There is a very ironic interaction between the two in which he refers to the recurring role of the Oscar winner in The Fast and The Furious franchise, and Atlas’ daughter says, ‘Look, I may not have as much experience as you because I’m not super I’m old like you, but I’ve seen all the Fast and The Furious movies, lady. It’s all about family!’

Rachel Zegler, who stole hearts in West Side Story, joins the cast as a mysterious character. She seems to have special powers, but will she use hers for good or evil?

Oh, and there’s also a dragon to fight in the battle for the planet’s survival.

The gang is back together in this second film in the DC franchise, with Djimon Hounsou reprising his role as Wizard.

The flight team is back with Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, DJ Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews.

Shazam! earned $366 million worldwide upon its release in 2019, and Fury of the Gods is expected to bring in as much ticket sales as its predecessor.

Fans will have to wait a while before heading to the theater to watch this latest adventure.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens on December 21.