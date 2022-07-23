Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ first trailer introduces a delightful villain

Shazam! brought a light-hearted note to DC’s theatrical run when it debuted in 2019, and the sequel looks set to do much the same thing later this year — at least if the debut trailer has anything to offer. It is called Shazam! Anger of the Gods, and at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, DC unveiled a first look at the superhero adventure. It starts with the titular star (Zachary Levi) having some trust issues (seriously, who can compete with Aquaman?) Fast and the Furious, before revealing a new villain played by none other than Helen Mirren. Other new cast members include Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu. There is also a very large dragon creature.

Anger of the Gods has had a few different premiere dates, but — along with pretty much all of DC’s theatrical slate, more than once — that timing has shifted. It’s coming out this Christmas now.