WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ first trailer introduces a delightful villain

Gaming
By Jacky

Shazam! brought a light-hearted note to DC’s theatrical run when it debuted in 2019, and the sequel looks set to do much the same thing later this year — at least if the debut trailer has anything to offer. It is called Shazam! Anger of the Gods, and at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, DC unveiled a first look at the superhero adventure. It starts with the titular star (Zachary Levi) having some trust issues (seriously, who can compete with Aquaman?) Fast and the Furious, before revealing a new villain played by none other than Helen Mirren. Other new cast members include Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu. There is also a very large dragon creature.

Anger of the Gods has had a few different premiere dates, but — along with pretty much all of DC’s theatrical slate, more than once — that timing has shifted. It’s coming out this Christmas now.

Related Posts

Streaming video apps all look the same…

Jacky

John Wick 4’s first trailer questions…

Jacky

Netflix reportedly starts linking iPhone…

Jacky
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Groot is getting a series of cute Disney…

Jacky

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of…

Jacky

Razer is dangling features behind a $30…

Jacky
1 of 351

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More