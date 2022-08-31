Shaynna Blaze reacts to ‘Teacher’s Pet’ verdict after Chris Dawson is found GUILTY of wife’s murder

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shaynna Blaze of The Block has responded to the news that Chris Dawson was found guilty of the murder of his first wife Lynette Dawson 40 years ago.

On a dramatic day in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, Dawson, 74, was found guilty just after 3 p.m. by Judge Ian Harrison – ending a mystery that has haunted Lynette’s family and Sydney’s northern beaches for four decades. .

“It took 40 years to get justice for Lynette Dawson and her family,” Shaynna wrote on Instagram.

The Block star Shaynna Blaze (pictured) reacted to ‘Teacher’s Pet’ verdict after Chris Dawson was found GUILTY for murdering his wife Lynette

“My heart goes out to her family for the pain they endured at the hands of someone who was meant to be Lynette’s partner, not her killer.”

Dawson, 74, has spent his first night behind bars after being found guilty of murdering his first wife 40 years ago.

The verdict handed down by NSW Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison after a 10-week trial ends a mystery that has haunted Lynette’s family and Sydney’s Northern Beaches for four decades.

“My heart goes out to her family for the pain they endured at the hands of someone who was meant to be Lynette’s partner, not her killer,” Shaynna wrote on Instagram.

In his decision, Judge Harrison agreed with the Crown’s argument that Dawson was motivated to kill his wife in order to gain “free” access to his teenage girlfriend JC.

He also ruled that Dawson harbored deep animosity towards Lynette and wanted to escape the financial and custodial implications of a divorce.

“I’m pleased he decided to kill his wife,” and that there was also a financial motive for potentially losing his investments,” Judge Harrison said.

Justice Harrison said the possible loss of JC in early 1982 may also have been a motive for the murder.

Dawson (pictured) has spent his first night behind bars after being found guilty of murdering his first wife 40 years ago

Justice Harrison said the evidence does not reveal how Dawson killed Lynette or where her body is now.

The courtroom faltered as Dawson was found guilty – some 4.5 hours after the judge read his reasons – as Dawson shook his head very lightly and his twin brother Paul muttered “bulls***.”

Two prison guards entered the room and handcuffed him. Dawson appeared to be limping as he was led away to be taken into custody. He will be incarcerated at Silverwater Correctional Center pending sentencing.