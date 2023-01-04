Shay Mitchell shows off her toned figure in a green bikini as she soaks up the sun in St. Barts

<!–

Eight months ago she welcomed her second daughter into the world.

And Shay Mitchell looked every inch the glamorous mom when she hit the beach in St. Barts on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old actress showed off her toned figure in a green bikini as she shared a series of sun-soaked Instagram snaps from her Caribbean jaunt.

Simply stunning: Shay Mitchell looked every inch the glam mom when she hit the beach in St. Barts on Tuesday, eight months after welcoming her second daughter into the world

The Pretty Little Liars star flashed her peachy butt to the camera as she pulled on a pair of colorful patterned pants.

The mother of two carried her belongings in a black Prada bag, complemented by white-rimmed sunglasses and a shell necklace.

Shay seemed happy and relaxed as she reclined on a navy blue beach towel while reading her book.

She later cooled off in the ocean as the sun set in another artistic social media snap.

Sizzling: The actress, 35, showed off her toned figure in a green bikini as she shared a series of sun-soaked Instagram snaps from her Caribbean jaunt

Looking good: The Pretty Little Liars star flashed her peachy rear to the camera as she donned colorful patterned pants

The You actress has shared a gallery of snaps from her lavish trip, including in a plunging pink woven midi dress she wore over a white bikini.

The beauty coordinated her tinted sunglasses with the number and added gold Louis Vuitton sliders as she crouched against a wall.

Shay welcomed her second bundle of joy – a girl named Rome – in late May 2022 with her longtime partner Matte Babel.

The couple, who have been together since 2017, also share two-year-old daughter Atlas Noa.

Fun in the sun: The mother-of-two carried her belongings in a black Prada bag, accessorized with white-rimmed sunglasses and a shell necklace

Life is a beach: Shay seemed happy and relaxed as she reclined on a navy blue beach towel while reading her book

Paradise: She later cooled off in the ocean as the sun set in another artistic social media snap

Shay said after giving birth to her second baby, “I feel great. I feel really good. It certainly takes a village.

“I’m really lucky that my parents are in town and everyone is very helpful.”

The actress commented that Atlas “loves being a big sister,” adding, “She’s so excited. She’s been incredible. She helps me change diapers and that’s good – she loves it.’

Shay first announced she was expecting her second baby in February 2022 with an emotional Instagram post.

Chic: The You actress shared a gallery of snaps from her lavish trip, including in a plunging pink woven midi dress she wore over a white bikini

The star described the difficult experience of celebrating a baby on the way while mourning the loss of her grandmother at the same time.

She said at the time, “Saying goodbye to a loved one and at the same time experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It’s also my most challenging season to date.

“Losing the most important person in my life the same year I welcomed my second daughter has changed everything for me, but one thing remains stable in my soul – I’m sure they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy.

“We’re so glad you’re here, Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person,’ my grandmother Romaine.”