Shay Mitchell sends fans into a frenzy after hinting she's bisexual in new TikTok

Shay Mitchell shows her pride for owning a green velvet couch!

The Pretty Little Liars alum has her fanbase confused as she may have emerged as bisexual in the latest viral TikTok trend.

On Wednesday, Mitchell shared a side-by-side clip of himself and another TikTok user wondering how a particular type of couch can indicate your sexuality.

Coching it: Shay Mitchell may have come out as bisexual in new TikTok video

“If you identify as bisexual, do you have a green velvet couch?” the user asked. At the same time, Mitchell appeared with her long locks flowing down her shoulders as she threw herself back on her own green velvet couch.

Although the 35-year-old actress didn’t elaborate on her sexuality or home furnishings further in the clip, fans were quick to respond with their own questions and comments.

“Are you saying what I think you’re saying!?!?!,” one of her followers wrote.

Hot pink: The 35-year-old shone in a fucshia mini dress at a fashion party in New York in September 2022

“The girls win,” added another.

‘IS THIS A COME OUT VIDEO? how did I not know this? much love, shay, my childhood sweetheart,” a third commented.

Mitchell, who played Emily Fields’ LGBTQ character in Pretty Little Liars for seven seasons, previously discussed the similarities between Emily’s sexuality and her own.

Dynamic duo: The Pretty Little Liars alum enjoyed a date night with his longtime friend Matte Babel at a 2018 Lakers game

“People always ask me, ‘You’re playing a gay character? Are you gay? Are you straight? Is this you? Is that you?’” the actress told Maxim in 2017.

“Look, Emily doesn’t label herself, and I don’t label myself either. I fall in love with someone’s mind. Love is love, and I’ll keep saying that.’

Since 2017, the Canadian star has been in a relationship with boyfriend Matte Babel. The couple have two daughters: Atlas, 2, and Rome, 4 months.

Smooch: Mitchell plans a wet one on Babel, with whom she shares two children

In July, Mitchell shared a humorous TikTok video in which Babel, the chief brand officer of Drake’s DreamCrew production company, put an engagement ring on her finger as she danced to Rasheeda’s hit song “Marry Me.”

Despite the playful video, the ‘You’ actress has said the couple is in no rush to tie the knot.

“I wasn’t married until I had a child. I had a child, I am not married. I don’t really know if that’s for us,” Mitchell said E!’s Daily Pop in 2021. “I don’t know, I think we both agree, maybe it’s just me. I’m in no rush to get married.’