Shay Mitchell looks incredible in a leopard print bikini as she soaks up the sun in St. Barts

She soaks up the sun on a glamorous Caribbean getaway with her young family.

And Shay Mitchell took a walk on the wild side when she hit the beach in St. Barts in a leopard print bikini in photos posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The actress, 35, looked glamorous in her retro-inspired high-waisted swimwear and she was enjoying a relaxing day – eight months after welcoming her second daughter into the world.

The Pretty Little Liars star paired her bikini with a large straw hat as she walked along the beach.

Shay styled her long dark locks into waves while hiding behind dark sunglasses.

The You star showed off her natural beauty by going makeup free while taking a walk along the ocean shore.

The beauty later changed into a white bikini top and high-waisted Gucci print shorts.

Shay covered her dark locks with a patterned bandana and accessorized it with a gold chain and chic black sunglasses.

The TV star gave her 35.1 million followers a glimpse into her lavish Caribbean retreat as she dined on corn on the cob and sipped cocktails.

Earlier this week, Shay showed off her glowing tan in a neon green bikini as she soaked up the sun on the beach.

The Pretty Little Liars star flashed her peachy butt to the camera as she pulled on a pair of colorful patterned pants.

The mother of two carried her belongings in a black Prada bag, complemented by white-rimmed sunglasses and a shell necklace.

Shay seemed happy and relaxed as she reclined on a navy blue beach towel while reading her book.

She later cooled off in the ocean as the sun set in another artistic social media snap.

The You actress has shared a gallery of snaps from her lavish trip, including in a plunging pink woven midi dress she wore over a white bikini.

The beauty coordinated her tinted sunglasses with the number and added gold Louis Vuitton sliders as she crouched against a wall.

Shay welcomed her second bundle of joy – a girl named Rome – in late May 2022 with her longtime partner Matte Babel.

The couple, who have been together since 2017, also share two-year-old daughter Atlas Noa.

Shay said after giving birth to her second baby, “I feel great. I feel really good. It certainly takes a village.

“I’m really lucky that my parents are in town and everyone is very helpful.”

The actress commented that Atlas “loves being a big sister,” adding, “She’s so excited. She’s been incredible. She helps me change diapers and that’s good – she loves it.’

Shay first announced she was expecting her second baby in February 2022 with an emotional Instagram post.

The star described the difficult experience of celebrating a baby on the way while mourning the loss of her grandmother at the same time.

She said at the time, “Saying goodbye to a loved one and at the same time experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It’s also my most challenging season to date.

“Losing the most important person in my life the same year I welcomed my second daughter has changed everything for me, but one thing remains stable in my soul – I’m sure they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy.

“We’re so glad you’re here, Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person,’ my grandmother Romaine.”