Shay Mitchell glams up and poses with exotic dancers at Crazy Horse Paris after Calzedomania event

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell posed Monday night with six exotic dancers at Crazy Horse Paris.

The legendary cabaret is known for its stage shows performed by naked dancers, as well as magicians, jugglers and mimes.

The Canadian 35-year-old showed off her wealthy assets in a sexy Mugler-cut blazer corset with matching The Sei miniskirt, selected by stylist Tina Leung.

Pull out! Pretty Little Liars alumin Shay Mitchell posed Monday night with six exotic dancers at Crazy Horse Paris

Shay (née Shannon) also made sure she wore $18 Calzedonia tights in honor of the Italian brand’s legwear celebration at the Palais Brongniart.

Hairstylist Ricky Mota styled Mitchell’s locks in an elaborate updo and makeup artist Ivan Núñez contoured her perfect complexion.

On Sunday, the executive producer of Cleaning Lady was in Milan to do some sightseeing with her publicist, Align PR brand strategist Cait Bailey.

Shay wore a leather duster over a matching black ensemble, which paired well with Cait’s yellow leather duster.

Hotspot: the legendary cabaret is known for its shows performed by naked dancers, as well as magicians, jugglers and mimes

Dare to bare: The Canadian 35-year-old flashed her wealthy assets in a sexy Mugler-cut blazer corset with matching The Sei miniskirt selected by stylist Tina Leung

“What a nice evening!” Shay (née Shannon) also made sure she wore $18 Calzedonia tights in honor of the Italian brand’s legwear celebration at the Palais Brongniart

Ready for her close up! Hairstylist Ricky Mota styled Mitchell’s locks in an elaborate updo and makeup artist Ivan Núñez contoured her flawless complexion

Mitchell was spotted in a Yves Saint Laurent boutique, where she decided to buy a large black leather quilted bag.

The Dollface star and her payroll boyfriend also looked at smaller purses on the shelf of the French luxury fashion house.

It’s hard to believe that it’s only been four months since Shay welcomed her second child, a daughter whose name has not been published.

Mitchell will celebrate her daughter Atlas Noa’s third birthday on October 20.

Tourist: On Sunday, the executive producer of Cleaning Lady was in Milan to do some sightseeing with her publicist, Align PR brand strategist Cait Bailey (R)

Twin! Shay wore a leather duster over a matching black ensemble, which paired well with Cait’s yellow leather duster

Yes or no? Mitchell was spotted in a Yves Saint Laurent boutique where she decided to buy a large black leather quilted bag

Shopping spree: The Dollface star and her payroll boyfriend also looked at smaller purses on the shelf of the French luxury fashion house

On July 22, the founder of Béis posted a funny TikTok video in which she ‘tricked’ her baby daddy – Dreamcrew CBO Matte Babel – into putting an engagement ring on her finger.

Last year, Shay said she was “in no rush to get married” to the 41-year-old Canadian, whom she began dating in January 2017.

“I don’t really know if that’s in our cards. I think we both agree, maybe it’s just me,” Mitchell said e! News Daily Pop.

Mother of two: It’s hard to believe it’s only been four months since Shay welcomed her second child, a daughter whose name has not been published (pictured September 12)

Her princess: Mitchell then celebrates her daughter Atlas Noa’s third birthday on October 20 (photo August 12)

‘Marry me!’ On July 22, the founder of Béis posted a funny TikTok video in which she “tricked” her baby daddy – Dreamcrew CBO Matte Babel – into putting an engagement ring on her finger

“There’s no pressure here. I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I think, “I choose you and you choose me.” It keeps us sharp. I’m like, “Hey, I can run away. I don’t have to get a lawyer, I can just run away.” And the same with him. It keeps it sexy.’

The Punk’d guest star then lands a mysterious role in Daryl Wein’s rom-com Something from Tiffany’s — which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 9 — alongside Kendrick Sampson, Zoey Deutch and Ray Nicholson.

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios produced the engagement ring film, which is based on Melissa Hill’s 2011 novel.

‘Shooting #somethingfromtiffanys’: Mitchell (R, photo Feb. 21) then plays a mysterious role in Daryl Wein’s rom-com Something from Tiffany’s — which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 9 — alongside Kendrick Sampson (L), Zoey Deutch and Ray Nicholson