Shawn Mendes treats fans to a SHIRTLESS Christmas video of him doing ‘the polar bear plunge’

Shawn Mendes celebrated Christmas by fully immersing himself in the invigorating winter chill of the holiday season.

The 24-year-old singing star treated his fans to a video of himself in snowy weather, stripping down to a skimpy pair of black boxer shorts.

Showing off his chiseled physique for the camera, he then climbed into a stream and lay down in the icy water for the ‘polar bear plunge’.

Shawn had apparently not informed some of his friends about his plans ahead of time, as one of them could be heard expressing his astonishment.

Behind the camera, a woman in the group marveled: ‘What are you doing?’ while Shawn undressed before his plunge.

Evidently even he needed a moment to gather his courage, as he paused and took a deep breath before tearing off his sweater and kicking off his boots.

He then ventured into the water and yelled, ‘Whoo! It’s cold!’ as she plunged into the rushing waves to absorb the full experience.

Then, when he returned to dry land and changed into his clothes, he confessed laughing to the camera that he couldn’t “feel a thing.”

‘MERRY CHRISTMAS,’ Shawn wrote in his caption as he posted his Yuletide video to his staggering 71 million followers on Instagram.

The sought-after pop artist, who is used to a bit of the cold as he hails from the Toronto suburbs, added a few emoji, including the quirky face.

Shawn isn’t the first sex symbol to treat his fans to a sizzling ‘polar bear plunge’ video; Hugh Jackman did the same thing on New Year’s Day 2021.

Hugh shared that he “heard about it from Wim Hof” and said the “crazy” experience is “good for the soul.”

Wim Hof ​​is a Dutchman whose exploits in extreme sports involve exposing himself to freezing weather, even swimming under the ice.

Known as the Iceman, Wim has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and most of Mount Everest shirtless and in shorts.

In the year 2000, he swam 188.6 feet under the ice, setting a record that was only surpassed 13 years later by Danish diver Stig Severinsen.

Shawn has remained private about his love life since his split from Camila Cabello, which they announced last November while assuring fans that they were “best friends.”

An informant supposedly ME! News that Shawn ‘started’ the breakup conversation, leaving Camila initially ‘very upset about the split’ until she ‘agreed’ that they should break up.

Meanwhile a People The source said the romance “fizzled out” after the coronavirus lockdowns when their busy work schedules resumed.

“They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami. They both seemed very happy and seemed to be enjoying a break from work,’ the source said.

However, the dynamic is said to have become ‘different’ with the return of ‘normal life’, according to the source who spoke to the magazine.

‘They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to not really spending any time together at all.’