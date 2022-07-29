Shawn Mendes steps out in LA after canceling his world tour

Shawn Mendes wore an all-black outfit when he stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 23-year-old music sensation showed off his toned and toned arms in a black tank top.

He showed off his tattoos in the look and added a pair of shorts that reached well above his knees.

It comes a day after the singer-songwriter announced he was canceling his world tour to focus on his mental health.

Shawn completed his sporty, dressy look with a pair of socks and sneakers.

The Canadian-born entertainer carried a bronze-colored bottle in his hand, along with his phone.

His thick and textured hair was a bit tousled as it sat on top of his head with an undefined middle part.

He drove a black Range Rover, which later reappeared on the scene with a second glance pumping gas.

The next time, Mendes wore a charcoal gray sleeveless worn T-shirt with small rips.

He added slightly flared jeans in a light wash and rounded off the relaxed outfit with dark gray Birkenstock sandals.

Shawn pushed his hair back using dark sunglasses that sat on his head like a headband.

Before the news of the canceled tour broke, the hitmaker had postponed several performances to focus on his mental health.

But on Wednesday it was confirmed via social media that all dates have been canceled as he prioritizes his well-being.

“As you know, I’ve had to postpone shows for the past few weeks because I wasn’t quite prepared for the toll it would take on the road again,” he said in a heartfelt message to his fans.

“I started this tour excited to finally be able to play live again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the reality is I wasn’t ready at all for how difficult touring would be after this time gone,” he explained.

“After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it’s become clearer that I need to take the time I never took personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” the hitmaker continued. from Stitches.

“Unfortunately I have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America and UK/Europe.

“We were hoping I could pick up the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but right now I have to put my health as my number one priority,” he confirmed.

Shawn assured his fans that he will still be making music and said he was heartbroken to abandon those who had tickets to the performances.