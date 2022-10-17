Shawn Mendes shows off his toned arms while buying a eucalyptus plant at a local farmer’s market

Shawn Mendes spent his Sunday showing off his muscular arms and shopping for plants.

The 24-year-old singer was spotted leaving a farmer’s market in West Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

He wore a new eucalyptus plant as he showed off his muscular arms during the outing.

Mendes stepped outside wearing a white tank top with a thin gold chain under the shirt.

He also wore dark sunglasses while holding a new eucalyptus plant on his solo outing.

The singer completed his look with brown pants and matching brown sandals.

Mendes currently plays the title character in Lyle’s new film, Lyle Crocodile, based on the beloved children’s book.

While promoting the film, he revealed on Good Morning America that he had signed up to make a film to entertain the kids.

“I immediately thought of children,” he told hosts George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and TJ Holmes.

And he also said he was well suited to star as Lyle, as they are both seen as sensitive.

“I think I have a sensitive reputation,” Mendes said. “He’s a big giant animal, but he’s very sweet and gentle.”

Mendes is reportedly struggling with his mental health this year.

This new film and promotional tour marks a return to work for the troubled singer who had to cancel his Wonder World tour this summer due to his mental health.

But while the film’s release marks a revival for Mendes professionally, fans shouldn’t hope that the Wonder singer will release new music anytime soon.

In addition to writing a new song called Heartbeat for the film’s soundtrack, Shawn confirmed that nothing else is in the works.

“I’ve got this and a song I wrote for the soundtrack,” he said, “but that’s all for now. Only the crocodile.’