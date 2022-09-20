Shawn Mendes shows off his muscles in a form-fitting shirt as he grabs coffee in West Hollywood

Shawn Mendes braved the Los Angeles heat on Tuesday in a sporty outfit as he grabbed coffee and pastries at the SOL Cafe in West Hollywood.

The Canadian crooner, 24, opted for the treats after a workout at Equinox, wearing a form-fitting gray shirt that clung to his biceps and washboard belly.

The singer – who canceled his world tour more than a month ago to prioritize his mental health – completed his look with breezy black shorts, white Nike socks and tennis sneakers.

To stay hydrated post-workout, Mendes carried a dusty canister of rose water in his hand.

The Señorita hitmaker sported his voluminous brunette curls side parted and adorned with a gold chain.

The outing comes after it was announced earlier last week that Shawn had pledged to donate $1 million to support music therapy activities — through his newly launched program called Wonder of Music — for patients at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

SickKids Foundation announced the news via Twitter on September 15, saying its activities include “song writing, custom lullabies, music education, and more.”

“SickKids is a very special place to me and my hometown of Toronto, and I am so honored to support such an important program,” the star shared in a statement. People.

He added: “Music has had such a profound impact on my life and is without a doubt a form of therapy for me. I can only hope that the Wonder of Music program will help SickKids patients, families and staff also benefit from its power.”

Meanwhile, it was reported last month that Shawn has signed up with celebrity dating app, Raya, after canceling his Wonder World tour to prioritize his mental health.

It came just days after his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, 25, who he broke up with last November, began her newfound romance with Austin Kevitch, the CEO of rival dating app Lox Club, which has even been dubbed the “Jewish Raya.” , confirmed.

The sun has claimed that the singer linked his official Instagram account to the profile, which features a slew of snaps of himself, as well as a waterfall and self-help book on relaxation, along with the song Bandana, by Fireboy DML & Asake.

Camila and Shawn began dating in July 2019. They announced their split in November 2021, but assured fans in an Instagram statement that they were still “best friends.”

Shawn was spotted at LAX Airport last month as he provided an update on his progress amid his heartbreaking announcement to cancel the rest of his Wonder World tour in July.

Shawn told TMZ: ‘I take a lot of time, just like therapy. Yeah, just take it easy man. I think spending time with family that I haven’t been able to do.’

Since he’s been busy being one of the most sought-after pop stars in the world, he’s tried his best to be around his loved ones that he hasn’t been able to reach in recent years.

Shawn said, “Yeah, I guess for me it’s like spending time doing things I haven’t done in years and just having dinner with friends and stuff.”

The singer postponed some performances in early July to focus on his mental health, but on July 27 he confirmed on social media that the tour has been canceled altogether because he prioritizes his well-being.