Shawn Mendes looks rested and relaxed while taking a casual stroll with friends in West Hollywood

Shawn Mendes looked rested and relaxed as he took a leisurely stroll with some friends in West Hollywood on Sunday.

While out and about, the 24-year-old Canadian-born pop star enjoyed the Southern California sun while holding a toothpick in his mouth.

The Summer Of Love star has been enjoying a time out from his hectic career schedule since July, when he made the decision to cancel his Wonder World tour to focus on his mental health.

With temperatures soaring into the 1980s Fahrenheit, Mendes kept cool with black shorts and a white tank top, which he covered with a short brown button-down shirt that he left wide open.

In keeping with his casual theme, Ontario native Pickering made his way around town in a pair of padded brown slippers, while his brown hair was styled in a feathered look with a center part reminiscent of 1970s fashion.

As he made the rounds, chatting and occasionally glancing at a storefront, Mendes seemed to be leading the way, his two friends right behind him.

They eventually stopped to have some lunch at a restaurant.

During a recent conversation with TMZ, the crooner confessed that he had been taking it easy while trying to solve some of his problems in therapy.

He also admitted to spending time with friends and family, something he hasn’t been able to do much in recent years, which has also been very therapeutic.

Fans may remember, Mendes In early July, some of his shows were postponed to focus on his mental health, but later that month he confirmed on social media that the tour had been canceled altogether so he could prioritize his well-being.

Mendes first rose to prominence in 2013 — when he was just 15 — after posting covers on the video app Vine.

Within the following year, he had signed a recording contract, gained management and released his self-titled debut EP.

He would release his debut studio album, Handwritten, in 2015, which hit number one on the Billboard 200, making Mendes one of only five musical artists to ever debut on the charts before age 18.

Mendes has since released three more studio albums: Illuminate (2016), Shawn Mendes (2018) and Wonder (2020).

The performer has also delved into acting over the years, soon to star in the live-action/animated musical comedy Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, which also starred Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman.

He also contributed his musical talents to eight songs on the upcoming soundtrack.

‘Tracklist for the soundtrack of @lylelylecrocodilemovie, from 10/7!’ he wrote in an Instagram post last week. “Heartbeat, an original song I wrote in the movie, comes out next week on September 30.”

