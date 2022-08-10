Shawn Mendes looks refreshed while at WeHo… as he focuses on ‘therapy’ after tour cancellation

Shawn Mendes looked refreshed as he stepped into West Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon.

The 24-year-old singer was caught swinging at a coffee shop on Melrose Ave for an iced matcha latte.

The Canadian crooner’s outing comes after he revealed he has been “in therapy” since canceling his world tour to prioritize his mental health.

Before his matcha run, Shawn showed off his tattooed arms in a fitted black T-shirt and brown pants.

He slipped his feet into a pair of black Birkenstock sandals and he had a silver chain around his neck.

Shawn’s dark brown haired head was styled gently with pomade to bring out his natural waves.

After getting his drink, he was seen walking back to his parked vehicle.

Earlier this week, Shawn was seen at LAX Airport providing an update on his progress amid his heartbreaking announcement to cancel the rest of his Wonder world tour.

Shawn told TMZ: ‘I take a lot of time, just like therapy. Yeah, just take it easy man. I think spending time with family that I haven’t been able to do.’

Since he’s been busy being one of the most sought-after pop stars in the world, he’s tried his best to be around his loved ones that he hasn’t been able to reach in recent years.

Shawn said, “Yeah, I guess for me it’s like spending time doing things I haven’t done in years and just having dinner with friends and stuff.”

Over the weekend, he was seen enjoying the beach while celebrating his birthday in Miami.

He was also asked what can be done for his fans who have lost money paying for concert tickets, hotel and travel.

Shawn seemed confident it would all work out, as he explained, “We can figure that out. I mean, everything’s kinda workable.”

Last month, the singer postponed some performances in early July to focus on his mental health, but on July 27 he confirmed on social media that the tour has been canceled altogether because he is prioritizing his well-being.

“As you know, I had to postpone the shows of the past few weeks because I wasn’t quite prepared for the toll of being back on the road,” he said in a heartfelt message to his fans.

“I started this tour excited to finally be able to play live again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the reality is I wasn’t ready at all for how hard touring would be after this time gone.

“After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it’s become clearer that I need to take the time I never took personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

He continued: ‘Unfortunately I have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America and UK/Europe.

“We were hoping I could pick up the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but right now I have to put my health as my number one priority.”

Shawn assured his fans that he will still be making music and said he was heartbroken to abandon those who had tickets to the performances.

He said: ‘This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you’ve all been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I’ll be back as soon as I take the proper time to heal. I love you all and I want to thank you all so much for supporting me and staying with me on this journey.”