Shawn Mendes keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with a mystery woman in Beverly Hills

Shawn Mendes was seen having lunch with a mystery woman at South Beverly Grill before heading to his West Hollywood hotel on Saturday afternoon.

For their laid-back outing, the 23-year-old singer wore a black crew neck from his friend Justin Bieber’s clothing line, Drew House, which featured a large hummingbird image.

His acquaintance wore a trucker hat with the same screen print on the front and the word “sweet” on the front, a white sweatshirt and black shorts.

As he strolled down the street, the three-time Grammy nominee removed a layer of clothing and chose to show his muscular arms in a gray tank.

The large butterfly tattoo filled with flowers on his right arm, which he got back in July 2019, and the hand tattoo of a sparrow were both visible.

It’s unclear if the pair are just friends, or on a date, as they haven’t been seen with a PDA.

Mendes’ latest sighting comes after he was said to be postponing several of his upcoming tour dates earlier this month to “take care of myself and my sanity” via Instagram.

Wonder: The World Tour kicked off in Portland last month and was set to continue through August next year.

Mendes began writing, “It breaks my heart to say this, but unfortunately I have to postpone the next three weeks of shows in Uncasville, CT until further notice.”

The singer of There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back said he never liked being away from his loved ones for long periods of time.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard to be away from friends and family,” he said.

Mendes stated that while he was previously determined to start touring again, he felt it would be best to take a break from his schedule.

“After being off the road for a few years I was ready to dive back in but the decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up with me and I have reached a breaking point,” he said. .

The hitmaker then noted that he consulted several individuals before making the decision to postpone his dates.

“After talking to my team and mental health professionals, I need some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first of all,” he said.

Mendes concluded by writing, “As soon as there are more updates, I promise to let you know I love you.”