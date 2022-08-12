Shawn Mendes joins dating app Raya after Camila Cabello confirms romance with rival site’s CEO

Shawn Mendes has reportedly signed up to celebrity dating app, Raya, after canceling his Wonder World tour to prioritize his mental health.

It comes just days after his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, who he broke up with last November, rekindled her newfound romance with Austin Kevitch, the CEO of rival dating app Lox Club, which has even been dubbed the “Jewish Raya.” confirmed.

The sun has claimed that the singer, 24, linked his official Instagram account to the profile, which features a slew of snaps of herself, as well as a waterfall and self-help book on relaxation, along with the song Bandana, by Fireboy DML & Asake.

Love Seeker: Shawn Mendes has joined celebrity dating app Raya after his ex Camila Cabello confirmed a romance with Austin Kevitch, the CEO of rival site Lox Club

Lox Club calls itself “a members-only dating club for Jews (and non-Jews) with ridiculously high standards.”

According to the app, members must go through an incredibly rigorous vetting process before they can access the app.

The website states: “Our Membership Committee screens each candidate to decide if they are a good fit for our community. If accepted, each new member pays a dues to ensure they join for the right reasons.”

Couple: Confirmation of Camila’s newfound love comes as Shawn spends time in Miami after canceling his tour to focus on his mental health (Camila and Austin pictured on Sunday)

Rumors and speculation started circulating earlier this summer in June that the singer and CEO were a possible item when they were spotted walking together in Los Angeles.

However, the rumors have been confirmed with their displays of love and affection for each other on Sunday.

Confirmation of Camila’s newfound love comes to the fore when her ex, Shawn, spends time in Miami after canceling the rest of his tour dates to focus on his mental health.

Camila dated Shawn after collaborating on their second single in 2019, Senorita.

With his former lover: Mendes and Camila Cabello at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2021

The two had known each other for years and released their first single, I Know What You Did Last Summer, in 2015.

Shortly after, the two were spotted in July 2019 and revealed to be more than just friends. During that time, Camila gushed about Shawn in an interview with Clash Magazine.

“I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find someone of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me.”

After dating for two years in 2021, Shawn shared an adorable birthday photo of the two, captioned “Happy 2 years my baby.”

Ready: Last month, the singer postponed some performances in early July to focus on his mental health, but on July 27 he confirmed on social media that the tour has been canceled altogether because he prioritizes his well-being. Seen on June 27 in Portland

In October 2021, the former member of Fifth Harmony opened up to Glamor about the difficulty of their relationship being constantly in the spotlight.

“If there are things that are negative, it will hit you,” she explained to the publication.

“So yeah, that’s very, very challenging. I feel like it’s something else that therapy has been really helpful for,” Camila added.

A month later, in November, the couple decided to go their separate ways and announced their split on Instagram.

Sad ending: “As you know, I had to postpone the last few weeks’ shows because I wasn’t quite prepared for the toll of being back on the road,” he said in a heartfelt message to his fans

Earlier this week, Shawn was seen at LAX Airport providing an update on his progress amid his heartbreaking announcement to cancel the rest of his Wonder world tour.

Shawn told TMZ: ‘I take a lot of time, just like therapy. Yeah, just take it easy man. I think spending time with family that I haven’t been able to do.’

Since he’s been busy being one of the most sought-after pop stars in the world, he’s made an effort to be around his loved ones that he hasn’t been able to for the past few years.

Shawn said, “Yeah, I guess for me it’s like spending time doing things I haven’t done in years and just having dinner with friends and stuff.”

He took a break earlier this month: he previously paused the show for a mini-break

Last month, the singer postponed some performances in early July to focus on his mental health, but on July 27 he confirmed on social media that the tour has been canceled altogether because he is prioritizing his well-being.

“As you know, I had to postpone the shows of the past few weeks because I wasn’t quite prepared for the toll of being back on the road,” he said in a heartfelt message to his fans.

“I started this tour excited to finally be able to play live again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the reality is I wasn’t ready at all for how hard touring would be after this time gone.

“After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it’s become clearer that I need to take the time I never took personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

He continued: ‘Unfortunately I have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America and UK/Europe.

“We were hoping I could pick up the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but right now I have to put my health as my number one priority.”

Shawn assured his fans that he will still be making music and said he was heartbroken to abandon those who had tickets to the performances.

He said: ‘This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you’ve all been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I’ll be back as soon as I take the proper time to heal. I love you all and I want to thank you all so much for supporting me and staying with me on this journey.”