Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health

Shawn Mendes has canceled the rest of his Wonder World tour.

The 23-year-old singer postponed some performances earlier this month to focus on his mental health, but has now confirmed on social media that the tour has been canceled altogether as he prioritizes his well-being.

“As you know, I’ve had to postpone shows for the past few weeks because I wasn’t quite prepared for the toll it would take on the road again,” he said in a heartfelt message to his fans.

“I started this tour excited to finally be able to play live again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the reality is I wasn’t ready at all for how difficult touring would be after this time gone.

“After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it’s become clearer that I need to take the time I never took personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

The Stitches hitmaker continued: ‘Unfortunately I have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America and UK/Europe.

“We were hoping I could pick up the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but right now I have to put my health as my number one priority.”

Shawn assured his fans that he will still be making music and said he was heartbroken to abandon those who had tickets to the performances.

He said: ‘This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you’ve all been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I’ll be back as soon as I take the proper time to heal. I love you all and I want to thank you all so much for supporting me and staying with me on this journey.”