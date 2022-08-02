Shaun the Sheep will be the first ‘astronaut’ to fly on the Artemis I mission around the moon

The identity of the first astronaut aboard the Artemis I mission to the moon has been revealed – and it’s none other than Shaun the Sheep.

A statuette of Aardman’s beloved character will be placed aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft before taking off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US, later this summer.

The mission, which will include the European Space Agency (ESA) European Service Module for the first time, will circle the moon before returning to Earth.

The spacecraft will be controlled by agents on the ground, while Shaun keeps everything in ‘sheep form’ in the Orion capsule.

“This is an exciting time for Shaun and for us at ESA,” said Dr David Parker, Director of Human and Robotic Exploration at ESA.

“We are thrilled that he has been selected for the mission and we understand that while it may be a small step for a human, it is a big leap for the lamb.”

Shaun’s spacecraft will enter low Earth orbit before the upper stage fires and sends it into translunar orbit. The Orion capsule will then make a flight past the moon, using gravity to gain speed and propel itself 70,000 km past the lunar satellite, before plunging back into the Atlantic Ocean up to 42 days later.

Shaun the Sheep also flew the Airbus ‘Zero G’ A310 aircraft, during one of its parabolic flights that mimics the ‘weightless’ conditions of those experienced in space.

Shaun and the Orion will be launched later this summer by NASA’s Space Launch System — a 322-foot (98-meter) tall, $23 billion mega-rocket —

In preparation for this flight, Shaun began a program of astronaut training and introduction to the Orion spacecraft in 2020.

He traveled to locations in Europe and the US to see various aspects of the mission, which will be presented in a series of ESA blog posts ahead of the launch.

The Shaun model also flew the Airbus ‘Zero G’ A310 aircraft in 2019, during one of its parabolic flights that mimics “weightless” conditions similar to those in space.

It provided insight into the rigorous training all astronauts undergo to prepare for spaceflight, which he will now experience in real life.

The woolly character’s journey marks the 15th anniversary of Shaun’s first TV series, produced by animation company Aardman.

Lucy Wendover, Marketing Director at Aardman, said: “Aardman is delighted to be making history with ESA by launching the first ‘sheep’ into space.

“As one of the first astronauts to fly an Artemis mission, Shaun is leading the way in lunar exploration, a great honor for our woolly adventurer!”

Artemis I, who has suffered several delays over the past two and a half years, will finally launch an unmanned Orion capsule that will fly around the moon and back to Earth

NASA engineers use a suitable mannequin — known as “Commander Moonikin Campos — to conduct vibration tests at Kennedy Space Center. It will fly aboard the Orion spacecraft

Joining Shaun on the Orion spacecraft will be NASA’s ‘Moonikin’ mannequin.

Known as ‘Commander Moonikin Campos’, the test dummy has been successfully installed in the commander’s seat at the head of the Orion capsule.

It is named after Arturo Campus, an electrical engineer who played a key role in the safe return of Apollo 13 to Earth in 1970.

Commander Campos will provide NASA experts with data on what human astronauts may experience in flight in the future.

Sensors in the headrest and behind the seat measure vibrations and accelerations, while radiation sensors monitor exposure.

Two more mannequins – Helga and Zohar – will be installed in the Orion in the coming weeks to record the radiation levels.

Last month, NASA announced that it had selected three possible dates for its Artemis I mission: August 29, September 2, or September 5.

James Free, associate administrator at NASA’s Washington DC headquarters, said the exact date will be determined about a week before launch.

Artemis 1 mission will launch an unmanned Orion spacecraft. Pictured is a cutout of Orion with Helga and Zohar and above it another male mannequin named Campos