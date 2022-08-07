Shaun Ryder calls for answers on brother Paul’s death aged 58

Shaun Ryder has asked for answers about his brother Paul’s death after he died suddenly on July 15 at the age of 58.

The musician was found dead last month just hours before the band was due to play at the Kubix Festival in Sunderland. The circumstances of Paul’s death are unknown.

In an exclusive chat with MailOnline from his home in Manchester, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun, 59, revealed that he had begun to fixate on the Covid vaccine for lack of answers after learning that Paul had been boosted weeks before his death.

Shaun’s comments are in line with the coroner’s verdict, who said Paul died of ischemic heart disease and diabetes.

Interview: Shaun Ryder (left) has asked for answers about his brother Paul’s death after he died suddenly on July 15 at the age of 58

Shaun said, “It’s a little dubious to me – he’s a 50-year-old dude, he’d had a clean bill of health, and he’s got his booster, fly over here and die.”

“We’re waiting two weeks for the autopsy.

“I don’t think our kid really paid attention to that (covid jab fear stories) he just went and got his booster – I think that triggered something.”

The Mondays’ bassist Paul Ryder was found dead in his bed at 6am on Friday, July 15 at the age of 58 by their mother Linda at her home in Manchester, just hours before the band was due to play at the Kubix. Festival in Sunderland.

Interview: In an exclusive chat with MailOnline from his home in Manchester, Shaun, 59, revealed that he was starting to fixate on the Covid vaccine for lack of answers

Shaun said the family is still awaiting the results of an autopsy, but revealed that the coroner has reported that “Paul died of ischemic heart disease and diabetes.”

Paul was staying with his mother after traveling from his home in LA for a Sunderland gig, days after getting his Covid booster shot in the United States – giving him a blinding headache.

Shaun said when the ambulance arrived, emergency personnel said his death looked like it was related to a blood clot or brain tumor, and he probably won’t be getting another booster shot now.

Fears: In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline from his home in Manchester, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun, 59, said he will now likely be out of shots after learning that Paul had been boosted weeks before his death

There are several myths spread about Covid-19 vaccines, including that the shots will alter DNA, cause infertility, or even connect people to the Internet.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine uses a fragment of messenger RNA (mRNA) to instruct your body to mount an immune response against Covid-19.

There is a crucial difference between mRNA and DNA.

DNA, which makes up our genetic code, is larger, double-stranded and very long.

The mRNA is a single-stranded copy of a small portion of DNA, which is often released to send instructions to other parts of the cell.

DNA is stored in the protected center of our cells – the nucleus. The mRNA is quickly broken down by the body.

It never enters the nucleus and cannot in any way affect our DNA or combine with it to alter our genetic code.

Instead, Covid-19 mRNA vaccines teach the cell how to make a protein that triggers an immune response specific to Covid-19. The vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to develop immunity against disease.

Meanwhile, the theory that Covid-19 vaccines cause infertility is based on the disproven idea that one of the spike proteins in Covid-19 and the Syncytin-1 protein (which helps placenta development) are the same. They are not.

The Covid-19 vaccine, like other vaccines, works by training our bodies to develop antibodies to fight against the virus that causes Covid-19, to prevent future diseases.

There is currently no evidence that antibodies produced by Covid-19 vaccination cause any problems in pregnancy, including placental development.

In addition, there is no evidence that fertility problems are a side effect of a vaccine.

People who are trying to conceive now or plan to try in the future can get the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them.

There has also been speculation that the vaccine could give people Covid-19, despite the vaccines not containing the live virus.

Some side effects of Covid-19 vaccinations, such as fever and fatigue, can mimic the symptoms of Covid-19.

These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building protection against the virus that causes Covid-19.

Cause of death: Shaun’s comments are in sharp agreement with the coroner’s verdict, who said Paul died of ischemic heart disease and diabetes

Paul has previously been very open about his addiction battle in the early days of the band and using heroin.

After their heyday in the late 80s and early 90s, Paul struggled with a heroin addiction.

He told The Mirror in 2019: “We couldn’t have Calpol for the kids. I would drink a lot.’

In a candid interview in 2007, he said of the drug use: “It was wild. I was 18 and recorded an album. I had learned to read and write in school, but my real education started on Mondays.

Mourners: Happy Mondays bassist Paul’s family, friends and longtime band members paid tribute to the star bassist and laid him to rest at his funeral on Thursday. Shaun (center of photo) helped carry the coffin to St Charles Church in Swinton, Manchester

When he passed away, Happy Mondays paid tribute with a Facebook post that read: ‘The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.

‘A true pioneer and legend. He will be missed forever. We thank you for respecting the privacy of everyone involved at this time.’

Paul’s family has only requested family flowers and anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory in lieu of flowers can do so by calling the funeral home on (0161) 7947499.

All donations will be split between the Make A Wish Foundation and Chico’s Kickin Cancer – an organization originally created to support Paul’s youngest son Chico who was battling cancer at age 11.