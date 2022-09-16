Shaun Micallef names and shames politician in Mad As Hell tell-all memoir

Shaun Micallef is about to publish a comprehensive book on the behind-the-scenes secrets of his hit ABC series Mad as Hell.

And the 59-year-old prankster has promised fans he won’t hold back.

He even names and shames a politician who whined about the way they were portrayed in the beloved satirical comedy sketch show.

Funnyman Shaun Micallef (pictured) in a new book has named and shamed the Australian politician who whined about their portrayal on the ABC comedy satire Mad As Hell

The prankster says readers will get the full story of the controversy in his book, Tripping Over Myself, when it comes out in October.

Hosted by Shaun, Mad as Hell satirizes Australian politics and has been a consistent winner of ratings for the ABC since its debut in 2012.

Describing his new book Shaun told TV tonight “It’s the story of Mad as Hell, the story of every bit of comedy I’ve done.

It’s subtitled, A Memoir of a Life in Comedy. So I’m talking about my love for comedy.’

The news comes after it was revealed that the ABC abolished Mad as Hell earlier this year.

Cast and crew received sad news in July that the current season, the show’s 15th, will be the last for the hit comedy.

The ABC has refused to deny or confirm the story TV tonight.

Among the cast of the show are: Francis Greenslade, Tosh Greenslade, Emily Taheny, Stephen Hall and Christie Whelan Browne.

In its time on the air, Mad as Hell was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

In 2016, the show won a Logie for Most Outstanding Comedy Program after winning an AACTA Award for Best Television Comedy or Light Entertainment Series in 2014.

Tripping Over Myself is out on October 5.