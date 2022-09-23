Shattered Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas breaks his silence on his mum being jailed for assault

Haas also withdrew from the World Cup in Great Britain in a blow to Mal Meninga and the Kangaroos

The Broncos star, 22, said the sad episode has taken its toll on his tight-knit family

Heartbroken Broncos prop Payne Haas has broken his silence after his mother was jailed for assaulting casino security guards on the Gold Coast.

Haas, 22 – who this week told Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga he will not play the World Cup for personal reasons – also revealed he has not recently spoken to his mother Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua, who will be released on October 1 .

“I haven’t really been able to talk to her the last few weeks,” Haas said.

‘All I know is that my father has been able to speak to her and she seems to be in high spirits at the moment.

‘Like everyone else if it was their own mother [that went to jail]you would be pretty devastated.

‘It’s been pretty tough, but I have my partner and my little brothers and they’ve been a great support system for me. I am quite close to my mother and it is sad to see what has happened.

‘It’s been a tough couple of weeks (since the court ruling) but it’s happened now and I have to get on with things.

‘You love your family more than anything and you do anything for them. My family is close, we do everything together and we have each other’s backs all the time … hopefully I’ll get to see her soon.’

Taufua was sentenced to nine months in prison on September 1 after assaulting security staff at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast.

The term was suspended and Taufua was released on 1 October.

It was not her first brush with the law after she was given a suspended sentence in May 2019 for a violent road rage incident in which she verbally and physically attacked delivery driver Keith Tyler.

Keith Tyler was seriously injured when he was assaulted by Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua in 2019

On that occasion, Taufua had two of her children in the car when she attacked Tyler, who suffered serious facial injuries including a broken cheekbone, a hole in his lip and a deviated septum.

Her son – who was recently Brisbane’s Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive season – declared that family is more important than footwear when it comes to the World Cup in Great Britain.

“I just thought at this point, especially with my body and with all the things going on in my family, I needed to be at home as the older sibling,” he added.

‘I have to be there for my little brothers and give them some guidance. I felt it was more important than going over to England and playing in the World Cup.’

Meninga was confident of selecting Haas and with Origin forwards Junior Paulo and Josh Papali’i confirming their allegiance to Samoa, Australia, light appears in the engine room.

The likes of Matt Lodge, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Jake Trbojevic are tipped to fill the void.