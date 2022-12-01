Sharon Stone shows off her impressive talent in a stunning ruffled pink gown during screening

Sharon Stone stood out from the crowd on Thursday as she led the stars at the Opening Night Gala screening of What’s Love Got To Do With It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The actress, 64, looked incredible in a voluminous pale pink dress as she made her showstopping.

Her sensational dress had several layers of tulle and a ruffle around her neck, with a black bow in the middle.

Sharon added a pair of long black gloves for an extra touch of elegance and elevated her height on black platform shoes.

Her short blonde locks were artfully tousled and smoothed, as she wore a light makeup palette to show off her youthful beauty.

She was joined at the screening by a gorgeous Freida Pinto who sparkled in a yellow dress.

The daring number featured big voluminous sleeves, a plunging V-neckline and a band around the middle to tighten her slender waist.

Her chocolate locks were styled straight and tucked behind her ears to show off her gold dangling earrings.

Freida completed her eye-catching look with a full face of makeup and a sleek bright red lipstick.

Lucy Hale turned heads in a bright green one-shoulder dress adorned with a large bow.

Jemima Khan put on a busty display in a deep sparkly black dress that clung to her lithe body.

She added a few extra inches to her body in a pair of black high heels and carried a black clutch.

She added a chunky statement necklace and wore her honey-colored locks in loose waves.

Sara Sampaio was a bold figure in a black dress with a sheer bodice that showed a hint of skin.

The model’s figure-hugging number boasted diamond stripes for an extra dose of sparkle.

She carried her essentials in a black and silver heart-shaped handbag and added a pair of giant diamond earrings.

Her raven black locks were scraped back into a sleek, center-parted bun and she opted for a sleek pink lip gloss.

Alessandra Ambrosio was a vision in royal blue, as she graced the red carpet in a bold blue skirt.

She pulled the draped skirt over a matching blue bodysuit that covered the model from head to toe.

It was covered in glitter that added an extra touch of drama to the outfit, while her skirt was held up by a chunky gold chain.

She increased her height in a pair of blue high heels while caramel locks were styled poker straight.

