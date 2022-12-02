Sharon Stone wants her children to auction off her iconic screen after her death.

The 64-year-old actress made the announcement on social media, sharing an excerpt from the film Casino in which she wrote: “Just in case I die one day and my kids find out I never got equal pay and want to auction them off, the costume budget for Casino, $1 million was Stone’s contract for the movie and many others stipulated that she could keep her costumes.

In a February essay for In style Stone, who recently discussed her illustrious career at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, wrote: ‘People thought I was crazy, but the truth is I didn’t get paid much compared to my male co-star. So it was very smart to keep my costumes.’

The message came as the Emmy winner spoke out about the pay gap in Hollywood at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where she took part in a question and answer session about her decades-long career.

Stone had built her career steadily in the 1980s, when she became a seemingly overnight sensation and had her life turned upside down when she starred as a sexy murder suspect in 1992’s Basic Instinct.

“I made $500,000, and Michael Douglas made $14 million. Michael was able to afford the car, driver, and bodyguard. I had to move because people were on my roof and broke into my door. I couldn’t afford the things I needed because of the sudden fame I had.’

Screen daily the Here Today star reported raising her safety concerns with the studio, telling them, “It’s time you paid a woman over $1 million,” which had never happened before. It was a big moment, not only for me, but also for the film industry.’

Hollywood buyer somewhat listened to her concerns. Stone reportedly earned $2 million for the 1995 crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro.

The Oscar nominee wore a hot pink power suit with pearl and flower petal accessories paired with a black turtleneck for the international gathering.

She explained that the sexual role in Basic Instinct not only affected her career, but still affected her personal life years later.

“There was a reaction that I have to be like my character — I have to kill people and be naked and show my vagina at the supermarket. It became personally traumatic in my life; I lost custody of my baby because of my divorce because the judge decided I was making sex movies.’

Stone adopted her oldest son, Roan, 22, with ex-husband Phil Bronstein. She adopted her younger sons, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16, as a single parent.

The actress has added to her resume as a producer but has yet to direct, but will be interviewed in March Forbesrevealed to Stone that she had a project in mind and was working to get money for it.

“If you’re a woman and you’re going to make a movie, everyone suggests you make it without money, but if you’re a man and you’re going to make a movie, people will fund your movies.”

The activist has also been an outspoken advocate for AmFar, the Foundation for AIDS Research. “I was told if I said the word condom all funding would be removed,” she revealed.

“My life was repeatedly threatened. Many things have happened; the more that happened, the more I thought, “I really have to hold on.”

When asked why she chose to appear at the RSIFF in Saudi Arabia, a country often criticized for its treatment of women and homosexuals, the veteran actress replied, “I’m an envelope breaker – that’s my success.”

‘When I came here everyone said, ‘Aren’t you afraid?’ I said, ‘I’m afraid I don’t know. So why don’t I go, see what it’s really like, and then I’ll tell you?’