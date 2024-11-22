Sharon Stone, 66, looks incredible in a dramatic ruffled red cape as she joins glamorous Sarah Jessica Parker, 59, at the 42nd Torino Film Festival

Sharon Stone and Sarah Jessica Parker made sure all eyes were on them as they graced the red carpet for the opening of the 42nd Turin Film Festival in very glamorous ensembles on Friday.

Basic Instinct actress Sharon, 66, looked nothing short of incredible in a strapless sequin dress, which featured a corset-style top half and an intricate bejeweled pattern.

However, the show-stopping element of her outfit was the dramatic red ruffled cape that the actress wrapped around herself for the star-studded event in Turin, Italy.

At one point, fashion designer Paris Libby was seen holding the end of her long train as the glamorous star posed for photographs.

Sharon wore her short blonde hair slicked back and opted for a bright makeup palette, including a dark lipstick shade, in keeping with the bold red theme.

Sharon Stone (LEFT) and Sarah Jessica Parker (RIGHT) made sure all eyes were on them as they graced the red carpet for the opening of the 42nd Turin Film Festival in very glamorous ensembles on Friday.

She seemed to be in great spirits as she posed up a storm on the red carpet, before entering the event.

Meanwhile, Sex And The City star Sarah, 59, showed off her elegant sense of style in a crushed black velvet midi skirt, which featured a high leg slit.

The actress paired the stylish outfit with a low-cut white shirt and a matching black jacket.

She made sure to add glamor with a pair of strappy heels, complete with large diamond-encrusted silver bows, while carrying her belongings in a matching clutch.

Sarah added a long pearl necklace to her red carpet look and accessorized it with sparkling silver earrings.

The blonde beauty wore her long tresses in loose waves and opted for a sultry makeup palette for the star-studded event.

She was joined by her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, 62, who cut a dapper figure in a navy and black tuxedo.

The longtime showbiz couple married in 1997, a year before Sarah landed her lead role as Carrie Bradshaw on the beloved HBO comedy Sex And The City.

They put on a display of love on the red carpet, and Sarah stopped to whisper something in her husband’s ear.

During the opening ceremony, Sharon received the Stella della Mole, a lifetime achievement award.

Sarah paired her skirt with a low-cut white shirt and a matching black jacket.

She made sure to add glamor with a pair of strappy heels, complete with large diamond-encrusted silver bows.

Sarah added a long pearl necklace to her red carpet look and accessorized it with sparkling silver earrings.

Matthew was also awarded the prestigious Stella della Mole award.

Actress Rosario Dawson also attended and collected the award, who surprised with a deep blue sequin strapless dress.

The Rent star accessorized with dangling gold earrings and opted not to wear a necklace, letting the dress do the talking.

During the opening ceremony, Sharon and Matthew received the Stella della Mole, a lifetime achievement award.

Matthew has led the cast of films such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Lion King throughout his career on screen and stage.

Meanwhile, Sharon has impressed with over 150 film and television credits, with work including Basic Instinct and Total Recall.

The Turin Film Festival is an international film festival held annually in November in Turin, Italy.

The show is the second largest film festival in Italy, after the Venice Film Festival.

First created in 1982 as the International Youth Film Festival, it is a forum dedicated to supporting first and second independent works, documentaries and linguistic experimentation.

