Sharon Stone, 64, shows off her very impressive figure in a plunging swimsuit

Sharon Stone has stayed in Hollywood pin-up form even at age 64. And on Tuesday, Basic Instinct’s standout reminded her followers that she can still look great in a plunging swimsuit.

The blonde bombshell was seen in her one piece as she spent time with her best friends at — and in — the pool of her Beverly Hills mansion.

“The ladies,” the Casino actress wrote in her caption as she sat next to candle designer Tina Manning, Jennifer Lazarus and stylist Brandy Snow.

The pool party seemed to be a birthday party for Manning, as it was her birthday last week.

Stone has certainly kept her curves in check, which is impressive considering she’s in her 60s.

Last year, the flight attendant actress said: WSJ. Magazine how she manages to look great even though she has a thriving career and three sons.

Stone said some of her tricks include having a fruit breakfast, swimming laps in her pool, sleeping eight hours a night, doing lunges and taking baths filled with arnica and Dead Sea salt.

And she got very specific about her routines.

“My favorite breakfast is watermelon with feta cheese and mint, with olive oil and salt and pepper,” said the Sliver star. ‘And then I usually have a piece of gluten-free sourdough toast with it and an herbal tea.’

And the cover girl still works a lot.

“During Covid…I started thinking of different things that I did just for myself. I think squats are very important. If you do squats every day, you really get your whole body together,” said the Ratched star.

‘I was a martial artist when I was young. I haven’t practiced in decades, but I still love doing my punches.”

Often times, she just goes to her backyard pool at the Beverly Hills mansion she bought decades ago.

‘I really like swimming, and I think so [the] butterfly is a really great overall workout for me, and a stroke that really works for my body in general. I like plank, and I have [young sons] so we do plank competitions to see who can plank the longest…. They can plank for half an hour.’

And baths help her heal.

“Last night I got really bad muscle aches, body aches, headaches, and I took a bath in Dead Sea salt and arnica. And that was really, really, really helpful. So I use herbs and tea as medicine. When my stomach is upset, I drink lemon and ginger tea and peppermint tea and these kind of soft herbal things. I’m very careful with myself and the things I use.’

And the Total Recall actress sleeps a lot.

“Now I need eight,” said Phil Bronstein’s ex-wife.

‘Many years ago I made a film about lucid dreaming’ [2007’s When A Man Falls], which was really intriguing and awesome. I really started to study and practice the art of lucid dreaming and lucid dreaming as a form of meditation. So I love to sleep, and I love this opportunity to work on lucid dreaming.

When it comes to dressing, the author of The Beauty Of Living Twice chooses her clothes carefully.

“I also think we’re not all built the same, so we need to figure out what works for our body type or proportion — and what works with our personality. I don’t really like being uncomfortable, so I’m not one of those people you’ll often see in bustier, uncomfortable shoes — gear that’s really hard to wear. I like clothes that are simple and sleek and structurally, architecturally interesting. I like hippie clothes.’

Also in her interview, she said that having a reputation for being “difficult” has hurt her career.

The actress has been outspoken on several issues over the years and Sharon thinks her willingness to discuss controversial things in public has sapped her earning potential.

She told WSJ Magazine, “I’m just excited to see where I belong in the world, to see where my journey is going.

“I think when I said all these things – which Kamala Harris, our wonderful vice president, and Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are now fervently discussing – about women’s rights, [it] made my film career quite difficult.

“People thought I was ‘difficult’ because I asked for those things and expected to get those things that I thought were correct and appropriate for myself and other women.”

Sharon also thinks attitudes are evolving, and ultimately she believes it can make things easier for women like her in the film industry.

The Hollywood star said: “That hurt me and my reputation among my colleagues in the company. What I [am waiting] to see at this point is now that [gender equality] becomes the standard rate, [will] I’m being reintroduced into my film community because I had something great that President Obama talked about, which is guts?

“I was willing to hit my own head against the glass ceiling. I’ll have to see if this wounded warrior can be reinstated in her craft or if I have to go somewhere else.”