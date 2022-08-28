Sharon Stone, 64, shows off her impressive bikini body in skimpy two-piece

Sharon Stone made sure the temperature rose as she showed off her age-defying figure in a bikini on Saturday.

The 64-year-old actress posed in front of her bedroom mirror in a skimpy two-piece tropical print that gave a clear picture of a tight stomach and a spacious bust.

With less than a month to go into the summer, Stone joked that she “always” manages to get her fit just as bikini season is coming to an end.

Wow! Sharon Stone turned up the heat as she showed off her age-defying figure in a bikini on Saturday

The actress and former model was the image of confidence in her swimsuit, which was shared with her Instagram followers.

She has styled her blonde locks short and a bit messy. Stone let her natural beauty shine and appeared to go makeup-free for her apparent pool day.

But most striking in the photo was the sharpened figure of the iconic star, which was also enviably bronzed.

“Why do I always get in shape when the summers are over?” captioned Stone, who has over 3 million followers.

Looks good: The actress has shared photos of herself in swimsuits over the hot summer, including a pool party she held at her home four days earlier

A few days ago, Stone reminded her fans that she looks just as amazing in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, shared on Instagram.

The former model shone with her fabulous figure in the black number at a pool party at her Beverly Hills mansion.

“The ladies,” wrote the Casino actress, who was captured alongside candle designer Tina Manning, Jennifer Lazarus and stylist Brandy Snow.

There’s another one where she’s seen taking a dip in the pool with a baby, and another of her playing water volleyball.

Sporty: There’s another one where she’s seen taking a dip in the pool with a baby, and another of hers playing water volleyball

In late July, Stone ditched her bikini top for a photo she posted to Instagram, which showed her in green leopard print bottoms and a beach towel draped over her shoulders.

For the photo, Stone flashed an infectious smile as she smiled and tilted her head to the deep blue sky.

“Gratefully Imperfect on a perfect day,” she captioned the post. But many of her followers begged for the “imperfect” part of her statement, sharing how radiant and amazing she looked.

Possession: Late last month, Stone showed her figure during a day at the pool at her Beverly Hills mansion, where she confessed to being “gratefully imperfect,” prompting many of her Instagram fans and followers to disagree and wrote how amazing she looked

Stone usually works out four or five times a week and likes to alternate her routines with Pilates, full-body stretches, strength training, yoga and dance.

“Every time I practice, I do something different based on which areas need to get moving,” she told To shape in 2014.

When she can’t go to a gym, Sharon gets creative and does leg lifts in a water-resistant bath or pool.

More recently, she confessed to eating things like fruit for breakfast, swimming laps in her pool, doing squats, sleeping eight hours a night, doing lunges as a means of living a healthy life.

Stunner: Stone was a successful model before going big in Hollywood in the early 1990s; she is pictured in May 1990, just before her starring role in Total Recall

‘I really like swimming, and I think so [the] butterfly is a really great overall workout for me, and stroke that really works for my body in general,” she told de WSJ. ‘I like planks, and so do I’ [young sons] so we do plank competitions to see who can plank the longest…. They can plank for half an hour.’

After a successful modeling career, Stone reached the heights of Hollywood starring in such films as Total Recall (1990), Basic Instinct (1992), The Quick and the Dead (1995), Casino (1995), which resulted in an Oscar nomination. for Best Actress and Sphere (1998), among many others.

She is the proud mother of three children – Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16, whom she adopted after several miscarriages due to an autoimmune disease and endometriosis.