Sharon Stone, 64, reveals she was DUMPED by a younger man when she refused to get Botox

Sharon Stone has revealed she was dumped by a former flame after refusing to get Botox.

Speak with Vogue Arabiawhile also posing for a stunning cover shoot, the mother of three confessed that although she’s had the procedure in the past, she’s no longer undergoing cosmetic enhancements after a near-fatal stroke in 2001.

The 64-year-old actress confessed that her steadfast anti-procedure stance emerged when she was in a recent relationship with a younger man who had asked if she had ever used Botox.

Speaking: Sharon Stone revealed she was dumped by a former flame after refusing to get Botox while speaking to Vogue Arabia while also posing for a stunning cover shoot

Sharon responded with a joke: “It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,” but revealed their relationship ended shortly after.

She recalled, “I saw him again after that and then he didn’t want to see me again. If you don’t see me for more than that, please make your way to the exit.”

Sharon has not revealed who the former lover who dumped her was. Her last known relationship was with rapper RMR, 26, and in June last year reports surfaced that they had “been dating for several months.”

Strong: The 64-year-old actress confessed that her steadfast anti-procedure stance emerged when she was in a recent relationship with a younger man, who had asked if she’d ever used Botox

Stunning: Sharon spoke candidly about her thoughts on cosmetic procedures as she covered the magazine’s September issue

Then and Now: Sharon (pictured left in 1994 and right in June 2022) revealed she had Botox and fillers, but dropped out of the procedures when a near-fatal stroke in 2001 changed her perspective on them

“She’s definitely having a hot girls summer,” a source told Page Six at the time, saying RMR thinks she’s “cool as f**k” and that he “respects” the former model who dated her in the 1990s. broke through sexy thriller Basic Instinct.

Example: Sharon’s last known relationship was with rapper RMR, 26, and in June last year reports surfaced that they had “been dating for several months.”

The couple has not spoken publicly about their relationship and it is not known if they are still together or if they have broken up.

She explained why she hadn’t made any cosmetic improvements and explained that she was re-evaluating her attitude after suffering an aneurysm in 2001 that nearly cost her life, seven hours of surgery and a lengthy recovery process.

She explained: “There were periods of super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to get over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make that one. side of my face comes up again…’

The life-changing experience forever changed the way the star looked at cosmetic surgery, which in her eyes went from “cute luxury to some sort of huge, painful neurological need.”

But while determined not to live up to Hollywood standards by undergoing surgery, she lamented that after age 45, “women are becoming invisible” in a world ruled by ageism and sexism.

She said, “I think I can probably speak for you and the rest of the female planet when I say that a tremendous effort is being made to not make us feel free and to make us feel oppressed. And I’m not going for it… I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life. I feel really very happy. I’ve never been so happy.’

Worryingly, she explained why she hadn’t made any cosmetic improvements and explained that she was reassessing her posture after suffering an aneurysm in 2001 that nearly cost her life, seven hours of surgery and a lengthy recovery process.

Candid: Sharon explained that the life-changing experience forever changed the way the star viewed cosmetic surgery, which in her eyes went from “cute luxury to some sort of huge, painful neurological need”

Last year, Sharon revealed that her surgeon had increased her bust by a full cup size without her consent.

The Hollywood actress went under the knife to have benign tumors removed in 2001, before waking up to find that her doctor added the surgical enhancement because he “thought I would look better.”

She told The Times: ‘Once I was out of bandages, I discovered I had a cup size bigger breasts, which he said ‘fits your hip size better’. He had altered my body without my knowledge or consent.’

Sharon has long been accused of plastic surgery but insisted in 2013 she had not gone under the knife despite offering procedures from doctors.

Breaking the mold: Though determined not to live up to Hollywood standards by undergoing surgery, she lamented that after age 45, “women are becoming invisible” in a world ruled by ageism and sexism

Sharon said, “I think I can probably speak for you and the rest of the female planet when I say that a huge effort is being made to not make us feel free and make us feel oppressed. And I’m not going for it… I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life’

She explained: “I can’t tell you how many doctors are trying to sell me a facelift. I’ve even gone so far as to have someone talk to me about it, but when I went there and looked at pictures of myself, I thought, what are they going to lift?

“Yeah, I’ve come close — but honestly, I think in the art of healthy aging this sexuality is in having those imperfections. It’s sensual.

‘People are afraid to change; that they lose something. They don’t understand that they also win something. I thought I’d lost the deep vortex on my lid that you have when you’re younger, but I almost got some kind of beautiful abyss. While I lost the fullness in my face, I go in these big cheekbones.’