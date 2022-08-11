Sharon Stone, 64, looks youthful in a colorful floral-patterned jacket

<!–

Actress Sharon Stone was spotted in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old star kept to herself as she darted through the streets on foot, wearing a vibrant and colorful three-quarter sleeve jacket and distressed denim Capri pants.

The short-haired blonde stunner — last seen in Netflix’s drama Beauty — casually epitomized California while going about her business.

Bold and beautiful: Actress Sharon Stone wore a vibrant floral-patterned jacket in Beverly Hills on Wednesday

Stone’s bold patterned jacket was a combination of classic and tropical flair.

The colorful floral details against a red background made the boxy oversized jacket look less utilitarian and more feminine.

Stone has worn the beautiful intricately patterned jacket in more ways than one. She was originally spotted in Portofino in July wearing a matching long sarong over a bathing suit with a matching long sarong.

Busy woman: Stone was quick on her feet when she wore a pair of Mary Jane heels

Stone rocked underneath a faded, worn denim Capri pants, further proving that the ’90s style is making a comeback.

She wore metallic Mary Jane style shoes with chunky heels to complete her outfit.

Her signature short blonde hair looked out of place and she appeared to be makeup-free during her outing.

Vivid: Stone rocked a bright yellow jumpsuit at the Dolce & Gabbana menswear show in Italy last month

Stone, whose breakthrough role in the 1992 film Basic Instinct put her on the map as one of Hollywood’s most popular sex symbols, showed us she does duality right.

Moving from laid-back SoCal casual to Hollywood glamor and back again with little effort, Stone has incorporated color into all her looks, both on and off the red carpet.

The superstar, activist and mother of three has had a busy summer as she has been spotted on several red carpets and at fashion shows.