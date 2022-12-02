Sharon Stone, 64, displays her figure and flashes her legs in a fuchsia dress during Women in Cinema event

<!–

Sharon Stone made sure all eyes were on her when she attended Saudi Arabia’s Women in Cinema red carpet event on Friday.

The actress, 64, looked incredible as she showed off her age-defying figure in a bright fuchsia dress.

The Basic Instinct star, who became a sex symbol in the 1990s thanks to the movie, flashed her dainty pins in her daring thigh-slit dress.

Her dress was bandage style with a high neck, long sleeves and a flowing train.

Sharon paired the look with a pair of simple nude high heels and accessorized with a pair of statement jeweled earrings.

Her makeup was complete with matte foundation, layers of blush and a soft pink lip.

Sharon appeared in high spirits on the evening, held during the Red Sea International Film Festival, mingling with guests such as Elle Macpherson, Sara Sampaio, Guy Ritchie and Freida Pinto.

The film festival helps celebrate women’s contribution to cinema.

Sharon is known for movies like Basic Instinct and The Quick and the Dead.

Last year, the flight attendant actress told WSJ magazine her beauty and fitness tips.

Sharon said some of her tricks include having a fruit breakfast, swimming laps in her pool, sleeping eight hours a night, doing lunges, and taking baths filled with arnica and Dead Sea salts.

“My favorite breakfast is watermelon with feta cheese and mint, with olive oil and salt and pepper,” said the Sliver star. “And then I usually have a piece of gluten-free sourdough toast and an herbal tea.”

And the cover girl still works a lot.

“During Covid… I started thinking of different things that I just did for myself. Squats are very important to me. Doing squats every day really gets your whole body in order,” the Ratched star added.

