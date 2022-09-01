Sharon Osbourne runs errands in Beverly Hills

<!–

Sharon Osbourne was spotted running some errands just days after a statement from her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, that they were returning to the UK

The 69-year-old London resident was spotted solo on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, where she has lived with Ozzy for the past 25 years.

Although she was not seen with her husband who had been on her run for 40 years, he revealed just days earlier that they would be returning to their native UK in February.

Osbourne was spotted in a loose-fitting white shirt, carrying her phone, keys and a large white bag.

She also wore baby blue wide-leg pants and white sneakers on Wednesday for her outing in Beverly Hills.

She seemed to be in a good mood during the outing, with numerous gold bracelets on her left arm.

Ozzy revealed in an extended interview with The Observer that they will move back to their Buckinghamshire estate, and that they have offered their Los Angeles home in the upscale Hancock Park neighborhood for $18 million.

Sharon crushed rumors that they would be moving back to the UK due to Ozzy’s health, citing his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It’s not the United States of America at all. There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s a really weird place to live right now,” she said.

Ozzy added: “Everything is damn ridiculous there. I’m tired of people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.”

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f***ing Forest Lawn,” he added of the Los Angeles cemetery where Hollywood royalty rests.

‘I am english. I want to be back. But if I say that, if my wife said we should go and live in Timbuktu, then I’ll go. But no, it’s just time for me to come home,” he added.

The Black Sabbath hitmaker returned to the stage in his hometown of Birmingham earlier this month for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony – just two months after ‘life-changing surgery’.

Ozzy revealed in an interview with The sun earlier this month, he was told he could be paralyzed for life after undergoing his first spine surgery in 2019.

The hitmaker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and that same year suffered a horror fall that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad bike accident.