Sharon Osbourne cuts a typically chic figure after her son Jack and fiancée welcomed a baby daughter

Her son Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart recently welcomed their first daughter together.

And Sharon Osbourne cut a typically chic figure on Thursday when she was spotted at Claridge’s Hotel in London, for the first time since they announced the good news.

The TV personality, 69, looked as sophisticated as ever in a black blazer as she stepped outside after the safe arrival of her fourth grandchild.

Sharon wore a crisp white T-shirt under her jacket which she paired with baggy jeans in a light wash.

She completed her stylish look with a pair of smart sneakers and tossed a black leather handbag with cream trim over her shoulder.

The music manager wore her bright red hair in her iconic hairstyle and opted for a radiant makeup palette.

Sharon’s outing comes as Jack, 36, revealed on Wednesday that his fiancée Aree Gearhart, 31, has welcomed their first child together.

The former reality TV star took to Instagram to announce that the girl named Maple arrived three weeks ago.

‘I am very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7/7/2022. 7.13lbs Aree and Maple are doing well and are happy and healthy. ❤️’ he said.

This is a fourth child for Jack as he already has three daughters Pearl, nine, Andy, six, and Minnie, four, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, whom he was married to from 2012 to 2019.

Jack took to his Instagram in March to reveal that he was expecting his first child with Aree.

Under a photo of the two holding her baby bump, he wrote: ‘Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!’

The announcement photo showed the pair in a sun-filled room with furniture in neutral colors.

Happy news: The couple got engaged in late December after more than two years of dating, with Jack calling his bride-to-be “the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met.”

The couple got engaged in late December after more than two years of dating, with Jack calling his bride-to-be “the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met” in his announcement.

“Today I proposed to the most beautiful and loving woman I have ever met,” he said in a heartfelt Instagram post.

He continued: “Life is a series of doors and I am so excited to walk through these with her. She is truly a magical creature with a bigger heart than [sic] everything I could have imagined.’

Jack nodded at Aree to help him take care of his children and added, “Her stepmother skills fill my heart so much.”