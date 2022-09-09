Sharon Osbourne claims King Charles III will be ‘an amazing king’

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out about King Charles III after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

The former X Factor judge, 69, appeared on TalkTV after the devastating news, telling host Piers Morgan that Charles will be “a great king” and “do great things for the country.”

In light of the news, she praised the royal family as a whole and insisted that “so many people are missing the point” of them.

Reflecting on the wider royal family, Sharon said: “So many people miss the point – they’re a family, a close-knit family. The grandkids and kids will be absolutely devastated.

“She represented strength. Why would anyone want to come to Britain? Because of our traditions, because of our royal family.

“Everything that comes to Britain is historic. She kept going and that’s what makes Britain different from any other country – our traditions.”

The British-American TV star commented on the recent anniversary celebrations for Her Majesty: “Look what we’ve been through this year celebrating her – that was beautiful – nobody does it like the English.”

“It will never happen again in our country that there will be another monarch who will reign for so long.

‘You could never say anything to the Queen, she never went wrong with one step. And when she took her oath to be a servant of this country, she never broke it – she served this country all her life.

“Can you imagine the things she must have set aside personally, family wise, things she would have liked to do, to serve her country.

‘She has never put a foot wrong, a wonderful woman. She will go down in history as the greatest queen the country has ever had.”

The monarchy’s death was confirmed and a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Sharon added: “It’s disturbing and I know the mourning will go on and on, people will never stop mourning her, but I have to say I think Charles will be a great king. I have so much respect for him and I. think he will take care of all of us.

“He’ll be a good king, he can’t fill her shoes, but he’ll do it his way. I have every confidence, I adore him, I respect him and he will do great things for this country.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”