Sharon Johal of The Block bursts into tears after being knocked down by the jury

Sharon Johal of The Block burst into tears after taking the lowest score at Sunday night’s bathroom unveiling.

The former Neighbors star couldn’t contain her disappointment after her bathroom failed to impress the judges.

“It just feels like I’m completely wrong again,” said Sharon, after scoring 20.5 out of 30 points.

‘The choices that have been canceled today. They were mine,” she added.

Sharon further complained that she was “over it,” adding, “I’m over it. I’m so tired. Maybe I have no idea.’

Husband Ankur tried to calm Sharon by telling her that she puts a lot of pressure on herself.

“Shazzi puts a lot of pressure on himself to get it right from the start,” he said.

The couple splashed $34,000 on the renovation.

During the room’s unveiling, Shaynna Blaze criticized the couple for their tile choice, saying the design was “not heritage at all.”

“If someone wants to make me angry. It does this to that beautiful house we walked through,” Shaynna said.

Neale Whitaker added, “It’s brassy and shiny and something about it doesn’t feel authentic.”

Judge Darren Palmer, however, gave a lighter critique, saying he liked elements of the bathroom.

“I like the moody, sultry feeling here,” he said.

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine