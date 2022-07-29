Sharna Burgess ‘would love’ to have more children with partner Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess ‘would like’ to have more children.

The 37-year-old dancer welcomed son Zane with Brian Austin Green — who also has sons Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with ex-wife Megan Fox and son Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil — back in June.

The Dancing With The Stars pro insisted that she and her partner, 49, are “on the same page” when it comes to having more children and reiterated her earlier joke that they’d have to buy a school bus if there was one. to be.

“We’re both on the same page,” the Australian said Us Weekly.

She continued: ‘It’s not that I wouldn’t like to have more children. To be [that] I want to be able to spend great quality time with Zane.

‘You know, we have three beautiful children in this house and now we have four young children, and we have that joke from [him buying] a Denali so we could all fit in the same car.”

The blonde beauty added: “When we have another kid, we’ll almost have sprinter status, you know, or a school bus, as he says, and that’s the truth.”

Sharna went on to explain that she loved being pregnant and “hopes” to have a daughter one day with the former 90210 star, but admitted she needs to “settle in” to become a mother before thinking about it. .

She told the outlet, “I’d love to see if we can hopefully have a daughter, but Brian makes boys. … Not sure if we could make a girl!

‘But I do not know. I’m so in love with this experience that maybe [I’ll do it again], but right now I’m out for four weeks. So [I think] let’s just dig into this and see how [it goes]. Let’s have a go at it!’

Sharna’s comments about expanding her family come after the father of five said he was… ‘thinks’ he is done having children.

And after praising Sharna as an “amazing” mom, the actor joked that he has no plans to add any more children to his brood because he needs a school bus to transport them.

‘He is great! I mean, he’s only three weeks old at this point,” Brian gushed at… Entertainment tonight about his newborn boy.

“But Sharna is great, she’s a great mother.”

He then joked, “I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon. [before Zane]so now i have [to get] a Yukon Denali.

“If I have another one, I’ll move to a school bus or something.

‘How do you travel? Like, you know, going to a restaurant and asking for a table for seven, it’s all starting to get a bit much.

“So I think I’ll be done by five.”

However, Brian admitted that there is a good chance he will change his mind and have another child.

He said, ‘I don’t say never, you see, I say, ‘I think.’ And a lot of thinking can come out of it. There is a lot of room for change there.’

The former rapper also revealed that his other children have been “amazing” with their new sibling and that it has “been really smooth so far.”

“The kids are so great with Zane, they were great with Sharna the whole time she was pregnant.” he added.

“They would come in every morning and want to rub her belly and they would talk to him and they’re just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now and say, ‘Is he awake yet?’

“You know, they tiptoe around, they’re so cute, it’s so cool.”

“It just went really smoothly,” he continued. “It’s been great.”