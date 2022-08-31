Sharna Burgess will sit out next season of Dancing With The Stars after giving birth to son

<!–

Sharna Burgess has announced that she will not be participating in Dancing with the Stars for the show’s upcoming 31st season.

The professional dancer, 37, revealed the news to fans via a series of clips on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“Hello, I have some news to tell you because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” Burgess said. “I, after long conversations and a lot of thinking and really trying to accept what was right, I made the really hard decision not to do this year’s Dancing With the Stars season. A list has been released stating that I would become a pro and I won’t.’

She elaborated on her statement by announcing that she would be involved “to some extent,” though she didn’t say exactly what that might look like in practice.

“I’m at 100% capacity with my body,” she added. ‘I feel fit. I feel strong. I’m so ready to dance.’

However, she later said she wasn’t ready to “get away from Daan for at least 10 hours a day.” Zane is the two-month-old star of the star she shares with partner Brian Austin Green.

“I’m a full-time breastfeeding mom and not only that, I’m just so in love with motherhood. As hard as it was to say no to Dancing . . . I have this family and this newborn at home so I may never get these moments back.”

The Australian dancer also hinted at moments of physical insecurity she’d had in recent months, but said she would talk more about that in later videos.

She closed her clips by saying she’d be cheering on her fellow dancers, and she’s just “so excited about all the things to come.”

Burgess joined the show in Season 13 as a companion, a dancer who performs on the show, but not with a celebrity partner. She later became a professional partner, winning season 27 of the show with radio host Bobby Bones.

Last season, she danced with Austin Green, though they lost early.

The couple welcomed baby Zane in late June. He is Sharna’s first child and Austin Green’s fifth.

The 49-year-old was previously married to actress Megan Fox, and she and Burgess appear to be on good terms with the dancer who revealed the New Girl actress had hugged her newborn.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Disney+ on September 19.