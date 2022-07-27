Sharna Burgess reveals she’s taking vitamins made out of her own placenta

Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child together last month.

And on Wednesday, the Dancing With The Stars performer, 37, revealed she was eating her own placenta to help her recover after the birth of her newborn.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Sharna, “Can you provide more info about your placenta pills? Mom-to-be and thinking about doing it.’

‘I highly recommend this. So I had my placenta collected by our baby nurse who is also a doula,” Sharna said.

“She processed my placenta in some way and put it in capsules for me. I take two a day as a vitamin,” she continued.

‘It is said to aid in hormone balance, milk production, PPD prevention and all round recovery. My old testimony that I can give is that my recovery has been great and my mood and milk have been positive all the time.”

Sharna returned to Instagram this week after welcoming her son Zane on June 28. Zane is the first child for the Australian star and the fifth for Brian, 48.

The actor already has three children, Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with ex-wife Megan Fox, 36, as well as a son, Kassius, 20, with his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcus, 53.

Sharna recently shared a photo of Brian, whom she has been dating since 2020, taking a nap next to Zane.

“I couldn’t be more in love with this phase of our lives,” she began.

‘The bliss, the hugs, the unbearable love. The exhaustion, the pain, and even the adult diapers,” she said.

“Having Brian by my side through all this and everything and more that we could need is something I am beyond words grateful for,” she added.