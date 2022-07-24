Sharks hardman Dale Finucane faces three-game ban for ‘car crash’ tackle on Stephen Crichton

Cronulla forward Dale Finucane could miss three NRL games for making dangerous contact with Stephen Crichton, despite avoiding penalty on the pitch for his goal in the Penrith centre.

72 minutes into the Panthers’ 20-10 win, Finucane came in contact with Crichton’s head when attempting a tackle, leaving Crichton with a concussion and unable to finish the game.

Finucane’s arm swung out, but closer inspection revealed that Crichton had been hit by the forward lock’s head, rather than his arm or shoulder.

Stephen Crichton (right) suffered a horrific ear injury after being hit by Dale Finucane (left)

Finucane was neither penalized on the pitch nor at fault, but the race judging committee charged him with dangerous class three contact – the worst category applicable – on Sunday morning.

He will miss two games if he makes an early plea, but risks sitting out three by taking his case to the NRL judge.

The Sharks will face South Sydney, St George Illawarra and Wests Tigers in their next three games.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said it was “weird” that referee Ashley Klein chose not to punish Finucane on the field.

Crichton continued to bleed and dazed from the cracking tackle and left for a HIA

The Sharks hardman escaped without being reported by referee Ashley Klein

“I think historically a head-on collision has been a head-on collision,” he said.

“I just think it just looked bad how easy it is now to concede a high tackle penalty for head contact.

‘I don’t know exactly about interpretations, but that is clearly contact with the head. It pushes him out. It’s just weird that that’s okay, but the softest taps aren’t okay sometimes.”

Tensions flared after the tackle left Crichton on the grass while doctors nursed him

Penrith, second rower Viliame Kikau, meanwhile, has been fined $1500 for a shoulder charge against Cronulla winger Connor Tracey.

Elsewhere, Melbourne’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona was charged twice for hitting South Sydney captain Cameron Murray during the Rabbitohs’ win on Saturday night.

Asofa-Solomona can escape suspension by accepting a $3,000 fine for each hit, but could miss a total of four games if he unsuccessfully appeals his charges to the judiciary.