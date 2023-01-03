Shark sighting reported on Kyeemagh Beach, Sydney, where dog owners warned to keep pets out of water

<!–

Dog owners at a popular beach have been warned to keep their animals out of the water after a suspected shark sighting.

A fisherman on the breakwater at Kyeemagh, Botany Bay, in southeastern Sydney, registered a warning on Wednesday morning after spotting a dorsal fin close to shore on a shark warning app.

The warning was quickly shared by a local woman with a local group of dog owners.

“Maybe keep your pups out of the water today,” she wrote.

The alert, posted at 2 a.m. Wednesday, described a single shark about 50 yards offshore in Botany Bay, next to the airport.

“Fishing off the Cooks River breakwall opposite… the old air traffic control tower,” he wrote.

“Dorsal fin and light murmur of water seen at the bridge pier of General Holmes Drive.”

Users of the Brighton le Sands dog-owners group regularly post photos of their dogs enjoying a dip in Botany Bay, but on Wednesday they were warned to stay away from the beach

Dogs have long been rumored to be a favorite prey for coastal sharks

Kyeemagh has a popular designated off-leash area for dogs to play and swim just yards from that spot.

Users of the Brighton-Le-Sands dog owner group regularly post photos of their dogs enjoying a dip in Botany Bay.

In 2017, a bull shark ate a dog in shallow water off Kurnell in southern Sydney.

Dogs have long been rumored to be a favorite prey for coastal sharks.

In 2018, veteran Australian diver and photographer Valerie Taylor confirmed in an article debunking shark myths that the predators really are attracted to swimming dogs.

‘Sharks’ curiosity draws them to every unusual creature in their environment,’ wrote Ms Taylor in Australian Geographic.

“A small animal like a dog is more likely to be considered prey than a large animal.”